 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Shedeur Sanders working with Deshaun Watson ahead of QB battle: 'Best version of ourselves'

Published: Jul 21, 2026 at 09:29 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson prepared for their training camp quarterback competition by recently training together with several of the Cleveland Browns' skill players.

Sanders told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com at his youth camp over the weekend that working together for the greater good is a primary goal.

"I would say it's the same thing that we've been saying from Day 1," Sanders said. "We're both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be. So we're not going to let anything get in between of that. So it's a level of respect that we all in the quarterback room have for each other.

"And we're not really emotional when it comes to things that we can't control. We mainly focus on and thrive on getting better in the work every day. So if I like something he's doing, I ask. If he likes something I do, then [he] asks. It's conversation, and that's what's most effective."

It's a mature take from Sanders, understanding that that type of leadership will be required if he wins the QB1 gig.

Related Links

Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were among the wideouts at the Miami workouts, per Cabot. Having the top wideouts together with the dueling QBs will streamline the competition that will heat up during camp.

"I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami," Sanders said. "And there were a couple other players [whose] schedules didn't align with it, but it's all good for those that came and stuff. It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things.

"And we all vow to continue doing our part and keep it going while we're here. Those relationships and how funny it is when you have a lot of dialogue and in different situations where a lot of your teammates is very fun and it's exciting. You create these real memories, these real bonds, and it's irreplaceable. So I'm truly thankful that it happened. I know everybody that came was excited and we had a great time."

Browns rookies are slated to report to training camp on Thursday, with veterans reporting next Tuesday (July 28). The battle between Sanders and Watson will be one of the key competitions highlighted during this year's training camp season.

Related Content

news

Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

The Dolphins have officially locked up all three of their franchise pillars. Miami agreed with Jordyn Brooks on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN.

news

Jets reveal alternate 'White Out' helmet for Week 2 home opener vs. Packers

The Jets will wear their alternate "White Out" look in Week 2. The design of the helmet is the inverse of the green-and-white coloring of the primary shells.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-57: Nico Collins, Dion Dawkins slide despite Pro Bowl campaigns

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Texans WR Nico Collins clarifies why he was limited during offseason workouts

Nico Collins was held out of some offseason workouts, but said it wasn't due to an injury, but rather part of the Texans' plan.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni not worried about putting inexperienced Sean Mannion in charge of offense

The Philadelphia Eagles are handing the keys to the offense to former quarterback Sean Mannion after just two seasons as an assistant in Green Bay.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Packers, DT Devonte Wyatt agree to terms on three-year, $57M extension

Devonte Wyatt and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms on  three-year, $57 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Broncos RB RJ Harvey watching film of CMC, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker to improve in Year 2

RJ Harvey had a few flashes of big-play ability during his rookie season, but lacked consistency of an every-down back. Entering Year 2, the Broncos RB says he's watching more film on top backs to advance his game.

news

Colston Loveland: Focus on Bears-Packers rivalry similar to Michigan-Ohio State

Colston Loveland went from the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry in college to the Bears-Packers in the NFL.

news

Giants RB Cam Skattebo 'perfectly fine' after botched backflip: 'I will not hurt myself before the season'

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo couldn't land his latest public backflip, but said he will be fine heading toward the 2026 NFL season.

news

Winning Super Bowl is 'what's left for' Dak Prescott: 'It's that or nothing'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't scared of setting high expectations. He embraces them, admitting winning a Super Bowl truly is the lone conquest that remains.