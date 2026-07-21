Shedeur Sanders working with Deshaun Watson ahead of QB battle: 'Best version of ourselves'

Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were among the wideouts at the Miami workouts, per Cabot. Having the top wideouts together with the dueling QBs will streamline the competition that will heat up during camp.

"I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami," Sanders said. "And there were a couple other players [whose] schedules didn't align with it, but it's all good for those that came and stuff. It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things.

"And we all vow to continue doing our part and keep it going while we're here. Those relationships and how funny it is when you have a lot of dialogue and in different situations where a lot of your teammates is very fun and it's exciting. You create these real memories, these real bonds, and it's irreplaceable. So I'm truly thankful that it happened. I know everybody that came was excited and we had a great time."