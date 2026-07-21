Shedeur Sanders working with Deshaun Watson ahead of QB battle: 'Best version of ourselves'

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson prepared for their training camp quarterback competition by recently training together with several of the Cleveland Browns' skill players.
Sanders told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com at his youth camp over the weekend that working together for the greater good is a primary goal.
"I would say it's the same thing that we've been saying from Day 1," Sanders said. "We're both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be. So we're not going to let anything get in between of that. So it's a level of respect that we all in the quarterback room have for each other.
"And we're not really emotional when it comes to things that we can't control. We mainly focus on and thrive on getting better in the work every day. So if I like something he's doing, I ask. If he likes something I do, then [he] asks. It's conversation, and that's what's most effective."
It's a mature take from Sanders, understanding that that type of leadership will be required if he wins the QB1 gig.
Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were among the wideouts at the Miami workouts, per Cabot. Having the top wideouts together with the dueling QBs will streamline the competition that will heat up during camp.
"I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami," Sanders said. "And there were a couple other players [whose] schedules didn't align with it, but it's all good for those that came and stuff. It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things.
"And we all vow to continue doing our part and keep it going while we're here. Those relationships and how funny it is when you have a lot of dialogue and in different situations where a lot of your teammates is very fun and it's exciting. You create these real memories, these real bonds, and it's irreplaceable. So I'm truly thankful that it happened. I know everybody that came was excited and we had a great time."
Browns rookies are slated to report to training camp on Thursday, with veterans reporting next Tuesday (July 28). The battle between Sanders and Watson will be one of the key competitions highlighted during this year's training camp season.