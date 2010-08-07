Shear genius: Broncos veterans give Tebow, rookies new 'dos

The rookie quarterback stood out not only for his play but his shaved locks, with the top of his head completely sheared to leave a ring of hair that made him look like a monk.
Oh, the pranks the veterans will play.
Tebow and the Broncos' other rookies had their heads decorated with wacky haircuts before the workout, then had to show them off during warm-ups when they couldn't hide underneath their helmets. Running back LenDale White even posted a picture of Tebow's close cut on Twitter.
"I think all the rookies had a good time with it," Tebow said. "It was something to give everybody a laugh, something also to build chemistry."
Tebow wasn't the only one to receive a bad haircut. Wide receiver Eric Decker was outfitted with lines carved into his 'do, and left guard Zane Beadles sported a reverse Mohawk.
Offensive lineman Eric Olsen was able to save his long, flowing dirty blond locks in the back, but he's now bald on top, and tight end Nathan Overbay had half a haircut, his left side sheared and his right side left alone.
Tebow's new look was hard to miss, especially with his thick facial hair. When his image was shown on the big screen at Invesco Field before practice, the crowd broke into laughter.
Tebow said linebacker Wesley Woodyard was the barber responsible for his cut, taking out some of his college frustrations with the razor (Tebow attended Florida; Woodyard went to Southeastern Conference rival Kentucky).
"He was getting a few blows back from the college days," Tebow said, laughing.
Tebow didn't stand out just for his bad haircut. The first-round draft pick looked good in front of the home crowd, too, tossing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas into the corner of the end zone. Tebow then sprinted down the field to celebrate with his fellow rookie, who later injured his left foot or ankle.
"He went up there and got it," Tebow said. "Great job by D.T."
Later in the practice, Tebow made a play with his feet, scoring a short TD on a quarterback keeper.
"To go out there and play in the stadium for the first time was really exciting," Tebow said. "To be able to have a drive and try to run the offense was fun."
After practice, fans excitedly took pictures of Tebow's bad haircut, which quickly circulated around the Internet. Finally, a team official handed Tebow a baseball cap to hide his bad hair day.
