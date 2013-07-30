Shaun Huls proves to be more data-driven than mystery man

He was somewhat of a mystery man when new Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly first hired him. But as training camp begins, it has become more clear what Shaun Huls is doing as the Eagles' "Sports Science Coordinator."
TheMMQB.com, SI.com's new NFL site, profiled Huls and looked at what he's doing with so many pieces of electronics around the players.
The Eagles have turned down interviews with and about Huls, but Jenny Vrentas pulled back the curtain and revealed there's more to him than the five years he spent as a performance coach for the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Group 2.
Huls already has introduced "player load" monitors created by Australian-based Catapult. Those are same devices that have been used by the Buffalo Bills since spring drills. That's just the start: Players also are wearing heart-rate monitors and being monitored with weightlifting technology that uses 3-D cameras.
Huls' involvement in such technology dates to the 1990s, when he was a student involved in data-driven projects with the football program.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor