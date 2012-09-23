Shaun Hill replaces ailing Matthew Stafford; Lions lose in OT

Published: Sep 23, 2012 at 09:25 AM

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced by Shaun Hill late in the fourth quarter after he came up limping while trying to chase down a Tennessee Titans defender on a 72-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Lions' 44-41 overtime loss Sunday.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the Tennessee Titans' 44-41 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Alterraun Verner took the ball out of Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew's hands after a 6-yard catch and ran it back for the touchdown with 1:16 left.

Stafford tried to run down Verner before pulling up after hurting his right leg. He limped back to the sideline, and Hill replaced Stafford for the next series with the Lions trailing 41-27.

Lions officials said Stafford strained a leg muscle.

"He had a muscle pull, or a leg pull, a hamstring pull," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said in his postgame news conference. "It started bothering him during the game and his mobility during the game, and it got to the point where we had to go with Shaun."

Hill then led two touchdown drives to tie the score at 41.

The Lions went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Titans' 7 in overtime, but Tennessee stopped Hill on a keeper to finally pull out the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum during the NFC Championship game.

news

Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season when Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow and backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE