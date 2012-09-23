Shaun Hill replaces ailing Matthew Stafford; Lions lose in OT

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced by Shaun Hill late in the fourth quarter after he came up limping while trying to chase down a Tennessee Titans defender on a 72-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Lions' 44-41 overtime loss Sunday.
Alterraun Verner took the ball out of Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew's hands after a 6-yard catch and ran it back for the touchdown with 1:16 left.
Stafford tried to run down Verner before pulling up after hurting his right leg. He limped back to the sideline, and Hill replaced Stafford for the next series with the Lions trailing 41-27.
"He had a muscle pull, or a leg pull, a hamstring pull," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said in his postgame news conference. "It started bothering him during the game and his mobility during the game, and it got to the point where we had to go with Shaun."
Hill then led two touchdown drives to tie the score at 41.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.