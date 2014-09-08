Around the NFL

Shaun Hill a longshot to play for Rams in Week 2

Published: Sep 08, 2014 at 07:35 AM

The St. Louis Rams are about to dig deeper into their quarterback depth chart.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Shaun Hill's status for Week 2 is in doubt after he strained his quad in the Rams' blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, according to a source informed of his injury. 

Hill underwent an MRI on Monday and it currently is looking like "a longshot" to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams will have a better idea of Hill's status by Wednesday or Thursday.

Hill, 34, played the entire first half for the Rams, completing 8-of-13 passes for 81 yards and an interception. He stepped into the starting lineup after Sam Bradfordre-tore his ACL in Week 3 of the preseason.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher told reporters on Monday that Hill will remain the starting quarterback, despite his struggles against the Vikings. Hill exited after the second quarter with the Rams trailing 13-0.

"Shaun's our quarterback so if he's healthy he starts and that will be the case throughout the season," Fisher said, according to ESPN.com.

Next up for the Rams will either be undrafted free agent Austin Davis -- who relieved Hill on Sunday -- or Case Keenum, who went 0-8 as a starter for the Houston Texans last season. The quarterback situation is spiraling into nightmare territory for Jeff Fisher.

