Shaun Alexander thinks T-Rich's best years are ahead

Perhaps, but Game Rewind shows a runner who lacks the explosiveness and body control Richardson displayed in college. Indecisiveness seems to be his primary trait, triggering a lowly 3.1 yards per carry in 316 totes with the Colts. While he remains an intriguing player in space as a pass-catcher, Richardson -- still only 23 years old -- wound up as a healthy scratch in Indy's Divisional Round win over the Broncos before receiving a two-game suspension before the AFC title game, a ban that might extend into next season.