Shaun Alexander thinks T-Rich's best years are ahead

Published: Feb 05, 2015 at 01:35 AM
Marc Sessler

Before Shaun Alexander went on to become Seattle's career leader in rushing yardage, the former Seahawks running back starred at Alabama.

Those school ties have him thinking about Trent Richardson, the one-time Crimson Tide whirlwind who has quieted to a hush in Indianapolis.

"I wish I had Trent's number," Alexander said of the Colts running back, per Yahoo Sports. "I don't have it -- and if he's reading this, give me a call, Trent -- but I think I know what he's going through.

"The NFL bombards you with Xs and Os, learning the schemes and getting up to speed on the knowledge of the game. You can slowly become robotic and so worry about being right that you forget what made you a talent."

Alexander believes Richardson's pedigree alone suggests that his best years are ahead in the NFL, saying "you have to be special" to star at Alabama.

Perhaps, but Game Rewind shows a runner who lacks the explosiveness and body control Richardson displayed in college. Indecisiveness seems to be his primary trait, triggering a lowly 3.1 yards per carry in 316 totes with the Colts. While he remains an intriguing player in space as a pass-catcher, Richardson -- still only 23 years old -- wound up as a healthy scratch in Indy's Divisional Round win over the Broncos before receiving a two-game suspension before the AFC title game, a ban that might extend into next season.

Potential aside, it's entirely possible that "next season" for Richardson and his $3.18 million base salary happens with another team.

