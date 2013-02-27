Shaun Alexander heads NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp

The NFL takes Hollywood next month as 22 current and former players participate in the second annual NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp at Universal Studios.
Shaun Alexander, the 2005 NFL MVP, leads a player contingent that will learn the basics of movie making from top industry executives in a program that runs from March 11-15. The boot camp will offer a comprehensive overview of creative disciplines in the film industry including screenwriting, directing, producing and film financing.
Other participants include Oakland Raiders receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Jared Odrick.
Leading the list of session leaders are Thomas Tull, a producer of such films as "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "We Are Marshall" and member of the Pittsburgh Steelers ownership group; Peter Berg, director/producer of "Friday Night Lights," and Robert Townsend, writer/actor/director of the films "The Five Heartbeats" and "Hollywood Shuffle."
The program is being directed by NFL Player Engagement and Film Life Inc., the New York-based film production company.