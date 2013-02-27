Shaun Alexander heads NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 08:49 AM

The NFL takes Hollywood next month as 22 current and former players participate in the second annual NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp at Universal Studios.

Shaun Alexander, the 2005 NFL MVP, leads a player contingent that will learn the basics of movie making from top industry executives in a program that runs from March 11-15. The boot camp will offer a comprehensive overview of creative disciplines in the film industry including screenwriting, directing, producing and film financing.

Other participants include Oakland Raiders receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Jared Odrick.

Leading the list of session leaders are Thomas Tull, a producer of such films as "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "We Are Marshall" and member of the Pittsburgh Steelers ownership group; Peter Berg, director/producer of "Friday Night Lights," and Robert Townsend, writer/actor/director of the films "The Five Heartbeats" and "Hollywood Shuffle."

The program is being directed by NFL Player Engagement and Film Life Inc., the New York-based film production company.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints placing CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
news

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles in Black Friday win over Jets, will miss rest of season

An MRI confirmed that Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during the team's 34-13 victory over the Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Jets are sticking with their new starting quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday morning that Tim Boyle would remain the starter for New York's next game against the Falcons in Week 13. "Yes, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said, via team transcripts.