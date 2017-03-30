Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy due to nerve damage

The Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle has yet to recover from nerve damage that occurred during September surgery to repair the meniscus in his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source close to Floyd. The nerve that controls the quadriceps still isn't firing six months later.
Although there's optimism that the nerve will eventually cooperate, Rapoport added, no one knows for sure.
USA Today's Tom Pelissero first reported the lingering complications from Floyd's knee surgery.
"Sharrif is rehabbing, has seen some of the best doctors in the country," agent Brian Mackler told Pelissero, "will continue to rehab and hopefully, this will heal sooner than later."
Floyd alluded to the health issue last weekend, posting an Instagram message that indicated he is praying the "road doesn't end here."
"Don't let me go out this way," Floyd continued. "... This game means so much to me and the foundation is still being laid one stone at a time. ... Grant me one last run, I promise I'll lay my soul on the line."
The No. 23 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft was limited to just one game last season after starting 23 games in the previous two years.
"When he is healthy, he's a pretty good player," general manager Rick Spielman said, via The Star Tribune, last month. "Our defense played well last year, but we did miss Sharrif, because when he is healthy he's a significant part of our defense and can make a difference in games when he's in there."
The Vikingsexercised Floyd's fifth-year option last May, guaranteeing $6.757 million for the final year of his rookie contract in 2017.
We hope to see him back on the field at some point this season, rehabbing his value for a run at free agency in 2018.