Around the NFL

Shareece Wright takes $932 Uber ride to Bills' facility

Published: Jun 07, 2017 at 05:53 AM

Shareece Wright might want to check with his new employer to see if they expense transportation.

The new Buffalo Bills cornerback posted on Twitter on Tuesday the details of an Uber trip he took from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to 1 Bills Drive in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday night. The drive, which in current traffic would span about 543 miles and take up almost nine hours, cost Wright $632.08 plus a $300 tip.

The driver himself appears to have weighed in as well:

At first glance, this seems wildly cheap all things considered. A $632.08 base fare for a nine-hour drive is generous considering poor Hadi has to get this car back to Chicago at some point. Speaking as someone who has tried to negotiate his way out of Manhattan on New Year's Eve with a yellow cab driver, the O'Hare trip to Buffalo feels favorable. Wright detailed his journey on Wednesday in an interview with the team's official site.

"My flight ended up getting in late, so I wasn't able to make my connecting flight," said Wright, who added that he didn't rent a car because he wanted to sleep before practice. "I called one of my ex-teammates that lives in Chicago ... and he wasn't able to take me and Uber was my next thought."

Apparently, this was no big deal for Hadi, the driver, who seemed quite chill about the whole thing.

"This guy accepted the ride and I called him right away and told him, 'Man, I need to go to Buffalo, N.Y. that's eight hours are you willing to take me there?' and he said, 'Yeah, man, I'll take you anywhere you need to go. I told him the situation. I told him I had to make it there by 7 a.m."

As it turns out, this was a millennial buddy film for all to enjoy. Wright got to know his driver well, and appreciated both his backstory and incredible commitment to getting Wright there on time (he made just one stop for gas in almost nine hours). Hadi sounds like the man.

"He actually was a refugee," Wright said. "He was out in Chicago with no family. He had a handful of friends and is trying to be an astronaut. He didn't know any English when he came. He's been inspired by his dad (who was a pilot) so he's just going to school and trying to be an astronaut -- he's paying for it by himself ... He had a great story to tell."

At his introductory news conference, Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked about the kind of gritty player he wanted to develop in Buffalo. While Wright displayed quite the commitment, I would not overlook the real hero winding his way back to the Windy City in a Nissan. Five stars well deserved.

UPDATE: For his part, McDermott seemed rather pleased with Wright's determination while talking about the story to reporters on Thursday:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vic Fangio believes Broncos have two quarterback 'we can go win with'

The Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock QB competition carries on in Denver and head coach Vic Fangio has offered no timetable for when he will make a decision. 
news

Does Lamar Jackson think defenses will figure him out in 2021? 'I strongly doubt it'

When asked if this will be the season in which defenses figure out how to stop him, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson "strongly" offered his doubts. 
news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne to undergo foot surgery, to miss 2021 season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne will undergo surgery on a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Monday night's preseason game.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he's concerned about D'Andre Swift's conditioning as the RB deals with a groin injury with less than three weeks until Week 1. 
news

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, along with defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, have entered a five-day re-entry cadence after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

﻿Robby Anderson﻿ has agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields will start in preseason finale, Andy Dalton remains Bears' Week 1 starter

With Andy Dalton expected to enter the regular season as the starter, rookie QB Justin Fields will have one more chance to make an impression when the Bears face the Titans in the preseason finale.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's absence from Patriots an opportunity for rookie QB Mac Jones

Bill Belichick likely will never reveal, in hindsight, how much Cam Newton's five-day absence impacted his decision at Patriots QB1. But on Tuesday, he did at least acknowledge that rookie Mac Jones can take advantage of it.
news

Jason Peters confident he can be Bears' answer at LT: 'I feel good. I've still got my quicks, my strength'

The Bears' hopes to solidify the offensive line rest on the shoulders of a 39-year-old Jason Peters, who was on a fishing boat two weeks ago when he got a call from Juan Castillo about playing in the Windy City in 2021.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury vs. Saints, will undergo further tests

﻿Travis Etienne﻿ was seen limping on the sideline during Monday night's preseason affair between the Jaguars and Saints. The rookie running back was spotting in a walking boot after the Jags' 23-21 loss.
news

Marquez Callaway shows he can be Saints' WR1 with 2-TD performance

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught all five of his targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's preseason victory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW