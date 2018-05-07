Around the NFL

Shaquem Griffin impresses Seahawks at weakside LB

Published: May 07, 2018 at 04:16 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Rookie minicamps around the league are often about teams and players finding a fit in schemes ahead of training camp.

And for the Seahawks, the three days of a recently-concluded camp allowed the team to evaluate how linebacker Shaquem Griffin would fit at weakside linebacker.

The early takeaways provided positive results.

"He looked very comfortable, very natural," coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. "He has a sense already for scheme and terminology. The position is the right spot for him, it looks like. We can be aggressive and use his speed."

The 6-foot, 227-pound Griffin played a lot of outside linebacker in college. But he will need to adjust to playing inside, where the Seahawks' weakside linebacker often lines up the defensive scheme.

Nevertheless, Griffin certainly gives the Seahawks the speed Carroll mentioned when considering the linebacker clocked a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Griffin, a fifth-round pick, also impressed his head coach during the three-day camp by flashing athleticism and instincts when required to drop back in coverage.

"He's already shown some sense in the passing game and he had a couple really good plays adjusting to zone coverage and man coverage and things we've already seen," Carroll said. "So those were good things to take away. And we can't really get a feel at all for special teams but we know that that's going to be a factor so we're excited about that."

