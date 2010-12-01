Shaq Thompson - Panthers - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts this Year

Shaq has emerged as a leader of the Carolina Panthers in his sixth season with the team and has carried that leadership role into serving Charlotte, NC and Sacramento, CA - communities that are important to him. Naturally reserved, Shaq has stepped into the forefront with the nation experiencing issues ranging from a global pandemic to social justice issues. "I'm doing it from my heart," Thompson said. "If you know me, you know I don't like a lot of lights on me," said Thompson. "I want to step up as a leader — let my voice be heard and my face be shown," he added.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaq was quick to respond with a personal uplift to stretched-thin frontline healthcare workers by donating 2,000 meals to hospital workers. That effort was matched for families in unstable housing as he provided dinner twice per week throughout the summer for displaced, low-income families struggling with temporary living conditions in motels. "I live here, I love it here," Thompson said. "I care about this community. I care about people. I want them to see that and know that."

Shaq also stepped forward during the social unrest that has gripped the country in the wake of heightened awareness of police brutality. Thompson led a player contingent that met with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney to discuss bridge building between the police and community, as well as difficult conversations regarding police accountability. He also led other players in participating in community peaceful protests to call further attention to his efforts in creating dialogue and response.

Shaq and Panthers running back Christian McCaffery teamed up to address opportunity access challenges for at-risk youth with the 22 and 54 Together program, which is providing $50,000 to cover Police Activities League (PAL) and Boys & Girls Club program fees for low-income youth. "This is exactly what our community needs right now. Something positive, uniting our community and police with a focus on kids who will be left behind and will suffer most if we don't come together."

He continued his on-going support of football played at the grassroots level by providing $25,000 in new equipment and uniforms for his high school alma mater, Grant Union High School in Sacramento, CA.

In addition, the Thompson Legacy Fund (TLF) was recently established as a way to memorialize the greater good Shaq's mother, Patty Thompson, always did for her community and her sons. TLF services low-income students in the Sacramento and Charlotte communities and focuses on mentorship, character development, and dental hygiene. TLF's main focus is developing the leaders of tomorrow with the confidence and situational awareness to be successful in any field.