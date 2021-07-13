Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Since joining the Bucs in 2019, Shaquil Barrett has displayed an insatiable appetite for getting after the quarterback that few in the NFL can match. His 27.5 sacks during that span are proof of that.

Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, the ferocious pass rusher discussed what else he's pursuing ahead of the 2021 campaign.

"As a team, just trying to put the work in so we can be able to end up in the same position we were the last year," said Barrett of the expectations for next season. "Me personally, I'm trying to do something that's never been done as a defensive player. I want to win MVP, I want to win Defensive Player of the Year, like, I'm hungry for everything. Every accolade, every award, individually and as a team. I'm expecting real big things from myself this year."

Regarded as one of the biggest fish in this year's free agency pool, Barrett stayed true to his word of wanting to stay in Tampa, turning down the chance to play elsewhere in favor of a four-year, $72 million contract extension.

With his bag now secured, the 28-year-old two-time Super Bowl champ can focus strictly on playing hard and adding to his accomplishments which, as he stated, includes winning two of the league's highest honors.

Considering a defensive player hasn't been named Most Valuable Player since Lawrence Taylor 36 years ago, the odds aren't exactly in his favor. As for DPOY, Barrett's 19.5-sack explosion two years ago earned him a spot in the race but it was T.J. Watt, the NFL's sacks leader since 2019 (29.5), who eventually crossed the finish line.