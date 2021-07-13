Around the NFL

Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Since joining the Bucs in 2019, Shaquil Barrett has displayed an insatiable appetite for getting after the quarterback that few in the NFL can match. His 27.5 sacks during that span are proof of that.

Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, the ferocious pass rusher discussed what else he's pursuing ahead of the 2021 campaign.

"As a team, just trying to put the work in so we can be able to end up in the same position we were the last year," said Barrett of the expectations for next season. "Me personally, I'm trying to do something that's never been done as a defensive player. I want to win MVP, I want to win Defensive Player of the Year, like, I'm hungry for everything. Every accolade, every award, individually and as a team. I'm expecting real big things from myself this year."

Regarded as one of the biggest fish in this year's free agency pool, Barrett stayed true to his word of wanting to stay in Tampa, turning down the chance to play elsewhere in favor of a four-year, $72 million contract extension.

With his bag now secured, the 28-year-old two-time Super Bowl champ can focus strictly on playing hard and adding to his accomplishments which, as he stated, includes winning two of the league's highest honors.

Considering a defensive player hasn't been named Most Valuable Player since Lawrence Taylor 36 years ago, the odds aren't exactly in his favor. As for DPOY, Barrett's 19.5-sack explosion two years ago earned him a spot in the race but it was T.J. Watt, the NFL's sacks leader since 2019 (29.5), who eventually crossed the finish line.

If his production falls somewhere in the realm it has been in recent seasons, 2021 could be the year Barrett will finally have his cake and eat it too.

Related Content

news

Steelers guard Trai Turner: 'I'm feeling like myself' after struggles in 2020

Entering his eighth season, Steelers guard Trai Turner dropped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday and reiterated he's fully healthy and ready to prove last year was just an injury induced blip on the radar.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' QB battle: 'It's all about who will put us in the best position to win'

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday and talked up both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, refusing to hint at who he thinks might win the job.
news

Los Angeles Rams unveil modern throwback jerseys

The Los Angeles Rams introduced their new-look alternate jerseys on Tuesday. L.A. will rock the white top during three games this season.
news

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star Rams cornerback could see himself making the shift.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Philadelphia rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.
news

Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

The Chicago Bears rode David Montgomery down the stretch last season, as the running back averaged over 25 carries a game in the final three games of the regular season.
news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Eight NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marked the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports eight teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
