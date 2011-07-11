Shannon Sharpe selects brother Sterling as HOF presenter

Published: Jul 11, 2011 at 05:48 AM

CANTON, Ohio -- Shannon Sharpe has chosen his older brother, former star receiver Sterling Sharpe, as his presenter when he is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

Visit the Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2011 will be inducted Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. Take a deeper look at the Hall's storied history and celebrated lineup of players. More...

The Hall announced the presenters for the Aug. 6 ceremony on Monday.

Bears defensive end Richard Dent picked Joe Gilliam, his coordinator at Tennessee State.

Marshall Faulk and Deion Sanders selected their agents: Rocky Arceneaux and Eugene Parker, respectively. Former Redskins linebacker Chris Hanburger and NFL Films founder Ed Sabol chose their sons. Steve Sabol succeeded his father as president of NFL Films.

Jon Richter will represent his late father, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Les Richter, who is being enshrined posthumously.

Sterling Sharpe played for the Packers from 1988-94, while Shannon was a record-setting tight end for the Broncos.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

