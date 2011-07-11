Shannon Sharpe selects brother Sterling as HOF presenter

CANTON, Ohio -- Shannon Sharpe has chosen his older brother, former star receiver Sterling Sharpe, as his presenter when he is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.
Marshall Faulk and Deion Sanders selected their agents: Rocky Arceneaux and Eugene Parker, respectively. Former Redskins linebacker Chris Hanburger and NFL Films founder Ed Sabol chose their sons. Steve Sabol succeeded his father as president of NFL Films.
Jon Richter will represent his late father, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Les Richter, who is being enshrined posthumously.
