Shane Ray, Duke Johnson among breakout candidates in Year 2

The Panthers have surrounded Cam Newton with big-bodied targets who have the size and length to expand the strike zone for the reigning NFL MVP. Funchess was maddeningly inconsistent for parts of his rookie season, but he started to find his groove down the stretch (five touchdown catches in the Panthers' final nine regular-season games). The 6-4, 225-pound pass catcher has the size to overwhelm smaller defenders in the red zone, but he also has learned to "speed cut" inside breaks to create separation from corners at the top of his routes. As Funchess begins to master the nuances of the position in Year 2, Newton could make the ex-Michigan standout his security blanket when teams neutralize Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen.