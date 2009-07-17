Shanahan wants another head-coaching job, possibly as soon as 2010

"I don't think it's my place to go into detail, but you've got to, like with Josh, he's got to go with his gut feeling with what he thinks is best for the organization," Shanahan said. "I'm a big Jay Cutler fan. I like Jay. He's got the intangibles. He hasn't gotten it done yet, but you've got to have a whole football team. It's not just one position. Josh is probably biting at the bit to get started with Chris Simms and Kyle Orton. Hopefully they can go out and get the job done for Denver."