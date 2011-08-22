Shanahan to keep Giants guessing on winner of 'Skins QB duel

Notes: S LaRon Landry (hamstring), TE Chris Cooley (knee), LB Edgar Jones (concussion), WR Brandon Banks (knee), WR Malcolm Kelly (foot) and RB Ryan Torain (hand) are among those who won't play Thursday. ... RT Jammal Brown was scheduled for X-rays on the ring finger of his right hand, but he's expected to play. ... RB James Davis, who abruptly left training camp a week ago, was released from the reserve/left squad list. ... Washington Capitals coach Bruce Boudreau was a special guest at practice Monday, at the invitation of special teams coach Danny Smith. "I thought maybe I could pick up something and see if it could work with us," Boudreau said.