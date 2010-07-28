Shanahan to Haynesworth: Pass fitness test, then get on field

Thus Haynesworth continues to overshadow a team that's trying to turn a new page. By all rights, Thursday's start of training camp should be about Shanahan and new quarterback Donovan McNabb, but instead all eyes and ears will be on the disgruntled big man whom teammates called "selfish" when he skipped the mandatory minicamp last month. Even Shanahan said at the time that it was "really a shame that Albert has got so much attention for not showing up."