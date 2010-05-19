Shanahan says Redskins still considering signing RB Westbrook

Published: May 19, 2010 at 06:34 AM

Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Wednesday that free-agent running back Brian Westbrook is still "under consideration" to be signed by the team.

Is a drug user in Redskins' midst?

Mike Shanahan's Redskins
were left to wonder about a report that troubled Canadian doctor Anthony Galea was

en route to visit a Washington player when he was detained

in 2009. More ...

Shanahan, addressing the media at the end of an organized team activity session, was asked about Westbrook, who visited the Redskins last week.

Westbrook also visited the Denver Broncos last week and passed a physical with the St. Louis Rams during the draft.

Westbrook isn't in a hurry to sign with a team and is weighing his options. His agent, Todd France, said some interested teams are expected to pick up communication next week.

Westbrook had spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team released him in March after an injury-plagued 2009 season. He sustained two concussions and finished with just 274 rushing yards in eight games.

