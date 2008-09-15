Shanahan's fearless play-calling has Broncos riding high

"I give Jake tremendous credit and we won a lot of games with him," Shanahan said. "But having been around quarterbacks like Elway and Young and Montana and having won Super Bowls around them, I think I know what it takes. We beat New England that year. We lost to Pittsburgh here at home in the AFC Championship Game. And I thought that was as good as we could play with Plummer as our quarterback. It was as good as we could get in our offensive system at that time."