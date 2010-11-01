Shanahan's decision to bench McNabb was a head-scratcher

Grossman has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in his career and had 20 fumbles with 58 sacks in 37 games leading up to Sunday. No one is buying the idea that he knew the two-minute drill better than McNabb, which is what Redskins coach Mike Shanahan implied after Grossman fumbled on his first play in the game. The Redskins came into this game as a top six team in the NFC. If the playoffs started now, they would be out. The long-range damage from this in-game move will be very interesting to track. As one former NFL quarterback said to me Sunday, "How could the backup QB even get enough reps in practice at the two-minute drill to be better at it than the starter who's never injured?"