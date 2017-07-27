Shanahan: Reuben Foster cleared for 49ers' camp

The San Francisco 49ers voiced confidence after drafting Reuben Foster that the linebacker would be ready for training camp. The team was correct.
"He is cleared to go and we're excited to get him out there," coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday.
Foster was limited to individual drills during spring workouts, but general manager John Lynch said the rookie linebacker is revving to go full speed in training camp.
"We almost had to put a leash on him to keep him out of drills," Lynch said, per KNBR. "His excitement is infectious. He's an Alpha Dog."
Foster's stock dropped during the draft -- where he was a projected top-10 pick but fell to No. 31 -- in part due to lingering questions about a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery. The 49ers didn't believe (as some clubs did) that the Alabama product would need a second surgery on the shoulder.
Foster's availability to open camp is a boon for a rebuilding 49ers team that enters 2017 with a chance to boast a sneaky good defense, if their stars can all stay healthy. Foster joins NaVorro Bowman, Ahmad Brooks and Malcolm Smith in the 49ers' linebacking corps.
As for the Niners' other first-round pick, Solomon Thomas, who has yet to sign his rookie contract, Lynch said Thursday he's "hopeful" a deal will get done shortly.