Shanahan named Week 2 Motorola Coach of the Week

Redskins rookie coach Jim Zorn recorded his first win in the NFL with a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Zorn's decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Saints' 32-yard-line with just under two minutes remaining paid off when Jason Campbell connected with Santana Moss on an 8-yard pass for the first down. The conversion allowed the Redskins to run out the clock. With Zorn calling the plays, the Redskins offense controlled the ball for over 34 minutes and gained a total 455 yards.