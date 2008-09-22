Shanahan named Week 2 Motorola Coach of the Week

Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan is the Motorola Coach of the Week for games played on Sept. 14-15.
Shanahan led a Broncos team that stunned the San Diego Chargers in a last-minute 39-38 victory. The Broncos' offense gained a total 486 yards led by QB Jay Cutler, who passed for a career-best 350 yards and four touchdowns. WR Brandon Marshall was Cutler's favorite target, connecting on 18 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown. With the Broncos down by one, following Cutler's final touchdown completion to rookie WR Eddie Royal, Shanahan went for the two-point conversion. Cutler hit Royal over the middle to seal the victory. The Broncos' defense forced one turnover and limited the Chargers to just 80 rushing yards.
Coach Dick Jauron led the Buffalo Bills to a 20-16 victory in Jacksonville despite being down by three points entering the fourth quarter. Trent Edwards led the Bills' effort and posted a passer rating of 119.8 in the process, completing 20 of 25 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. The defense caused two turnovers to contribute to the win on the road. With their second win, the Bills are now 2-0 for the first time since 2003.
Redskins rookie coach Jim Zorn recorded his first win in the NFL with a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Zorn's decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Saints' 32-yard-line with just under two minutes remaining paid off when Jason Campbell connected with Santana Moss on an 8-yard pass for the first down. The conversion allowed the Redskins to run out the clock. With Zorn calling the plays, the Redskins offense controlled the ball for over 34 minutes and gained a total 455 yards.