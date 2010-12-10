Shanahan must reevaluate how he runs Washington

Haynesworth is just one mess the Redskins are dealing with right now. Their inability to show any significant progress this year under new management has to be a huge concern to Snyder and the fan base. In fact, the Redskins are in worse shape than they were last year under Jim Zorn. At least last year the 'Skins could play a little defense, which is clearly not the case this season. In fact, in every statistical category -- with the exception of third-down conversions -- last year's defense was significantly better. The statistic that jumps off the page from 2009 to now is the 'Skins allowing 5.0 yards per rush this year, up a full yard from a year ago. And everyone thought the move from the 4-3 to 3-4 was going to be a good thing.