Shanahan moves on from McNabb, stakes rep on other QBs

"We were hoping he would fit into our system," Shanahan said. "I told Donovan when he came in here, I said: 'Hey, here are the reasons why I think Philly did not sign you' -- they were going to go with (Kevin) Kolb -- 'this is what you're going to have to do to stay on our football team for a number of years. If you do that, I think you've got a chance to go to the Pro Bowl and do the things you've been doing throughout your career.' It didn't work out."