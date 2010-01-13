Shanahan filling assistant positions on Redskins' coaching staff

With both of his coordinators in place, Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan is assembling the rest of his staff.
Richard Mann will interview for the position of receivers coach later this week, according to The Associated Press. Mann has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receivers coach, but his contract is expiring.
Also, Broncos running backs coach Bobby Turner has accepted the same post with the Redskins, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that Steelers assistant linebackers coach Lou Spanos has agreed to become the linebackers coach under Shanahan.
Shanahan already has chosen his son, Kyle, to be his offensive coordinator. Jim Hasletthas signed a three-year contract to serve as defensive coordinator, league sources told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora on Tuesday.
Defensive coordinator Greg Blache told the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday that he's retiring, as expected.
According to La Canfora, Haslett could bring defensive line coach Tim Krumrie with him, but the Redskins also interviewed former Giants assistant Mike Waufle on Monday. Longtime Shanahan associate Bob Slowik will be a part of the staff as well, sources told La Canfora on Tuesday, likely coaching in the secondary in some capacity.
Two other members of former coach Jim Zorn's staff are confirmed as not returning. Running backs coach Stump Mitchell has accepted the job as head coach at Southern University, and offensive line coach Joe Bugel announced his retirement Wednesday.
Zorn's assistants were given a chance to interview to keep their jobs. Offensive assistant Chris Meidt said Wednesday that he has yet to be told whether he will be retained.
Current secondary coach Jerry Gray, who interviewed for the Redskins' defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs but received neither, is a candidate to remain on staff, but he was given permission to interview for the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator vacancy, league sources told La Canfora. Redskins safeties coach Steve Jackson, who interviewed to remain on staff in some capacity Tuesday, also could stay.
Also, six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Chris Samuels said Wednesday that he will have one more checkup in the next few weeks before deciding whether to play again. Samuels suffered a serious neck injury that has him contemplating retirement.
"I want to play. I love to play the game, but at this point, my health is first," Samuels said. "I've definitely got to go out and get this last checkup and just kind of pray about it and make a final decision. Either way it goes, I'll be fine."
