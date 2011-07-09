Shanahan admits 'tough decisions' ahead with McNabb

Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan has learned how to dance around the Donovan McNabb question.
Even when a 7-year-old fan asked the coach about the quarterback's future with the team, Shanahan wouldn't take the bait, Comcast SportsNet Washington reported Friday.
"Do you think Donovan McNabb will be back on the Redskins?" the boy inquired during a youth football camp in Loudoun County, Va.
"Until I get a chance to talk to Donovan and I go through the scenario with him, I really can't share it with the public," Shanahan said.
"Those are the decisions that are always tough for a coach, because you have to make decisions that you feel are in the best interest of the team."
Said Shanahan: "I love Donovan McNabb. ... He's one of the best guys you'll ever be around. You cannot find a better person in the world. The thing that you do when you put a football team together is you sit down and make some tough decisions, and I will sit down with him once we are able to talk."
McNabb, traded to the Redskins last year, joined some of his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates for a workout last month in Cherry Hill, N.J.
The veteran signal-caller more than likely will be on the move again once the NFL lockout is lifted. Shanahan benched McNabb for the final three games of last season in favor of Rex Grossman.