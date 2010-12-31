Shame to the blowhards; Vick did his time

I'm going with the real reason the Patriots have been this season's best team: Their offensive line. Yeah, Tom Brady's terrific, and I guess I have to concede Bill Belichick knows what he's doing, but that o-line is the linchpin week in and week out. Like Peyton Manning found out earlier this season when his line was struggling, the lack of time in the pocket can make any QB look pedestrian (or in his case, downright putrid). As for Brady, the last time he got so much as grazed by a puss rusher, Mike Vick was still a backup. Thanks to the five guys in front of him, Tom's just as pretty after each game as he is before, except when his luxurious locks get tousled ever so slightly by his snow beanie. And how else do you explain BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Danny Woodhead doing what they're doing?