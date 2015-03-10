Shake it like Gronk

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 06:13 AM

It's Rob Gronkowski's world and we are all just living in it.

The Super Bowl championship tour continues for the New England Patriots tight end/real life labradoodle, and no venue is safe. Last night, Gronkowski and his band of brothers hit up a Los Angeles Clippers game and decided to show off their dance moves on the Clippers' dance cam.

Gronk also took to the court to throw some footballs into the crowd. Don't worry, none were thrown from the one-yard line because, you know, that would be insane.

It's good to be Gronk right now.

Colin J. Liotta is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. He's also a lover of comic books and believes "TigerSharks" was an underrated cartoon. You can follow him (or troll him) on Twitter @TheSportsHero.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

