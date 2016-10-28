Shad Khan: Jaguars won't make coaching change

The Jaguars moved to 2-5 Thursday night with a 36-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was the 41st time in Gus Bradley's 54 games as Jacksonville's head coach that the Jags suffered a defeat.
Khan told the Florida Times-Union he would not fire Bradley despite another disappointing loss in which the Jaguars appeared to give up on their head man at times.
"Actions speak louder than words," Khan said when asked to comment on the game. "Very little for me to say."
Speculation is bound to swirl about Bradley's future as the coach of the Jaguars after Thursday night's performance. Bradley's squad gave up a staggering 354 yards in the first half. They trailed at the halftime break, 27-0. They had no running game to speak of (only 26 rushing yards from running backs). And to make matters worse, their franchise quarterback Blake Bortles has seen his mechanics devolve to the point where completing anything outside of garbage time was a struggle.
After the game, Bradley was asked point blank if he was worried about his job status.
"No," he said, adding that he expects to be the coach for their game against Kansas City next week. "I worry about this team and why did we perform like that in the first half, and figuring out, OK, how can we get it right?"
Khan's comments after the game indicate Bradley will get another chance to right the ship. But can Bradley turn it around? Even his players seem puzzled at the idea of how to do that at this point.
"Coming into this year nobody saw this coming," receiver Allen Hurns said, via ESPN.com. "We thought we would be a high-powered offense and no one would be able to stop us, and the most frustrating thing is we don't know what's going on. There's no answers for us. I could look at myself in the mirror and say, 'OK, I need to get my (expletive) together so this offense could roll.' Most frustrating thing is not having the answers."