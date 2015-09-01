Shad Khan: Jaguars could play in London through 2030

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Tuesday that he'd like his team to play a home game at Wembley Stadium for years to come, possibly through 2030.
"I'm optimistic that we'll have a renewal on that, and that it will go for a long time," Khan said, according to the team site. "For us, London and Jacksonville is almost a marriage made in heaven."
Khan believes the Jaguars' annual inclusion in the NFL's International Series has "been probably the No. 1 element in stabilizing" the organization.
"I think it's a crucial part of our franchise, to be able to play games there, to get the recognition and get the fan base," he said. "We have invested here and we want to invest obviously in London, and we want to have a long-term horizon to be able to do that."
The Jaguars are 0-2 in games at Wembley Stadium. They'll make their next trip in October for a Week 7 tilt against the Buffalo Bills and have a fourth trip scheduled for 2016. Other International Series games on tap in 2015 include Jets vs. Dolphins (Week 4) and Lions vs. Chiefs (Week 8).