Around the NFL

Shad Khan: Jaguars could play in London through 2030

Published: Sep 01, 2015 at 12:05 PM

The connection between London and the Jacksonville Jaguars has some legs.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Tuesday that he'd like his team to play a home game at Wembley Stadium for years to come, possibly through 2030.

"I'm optimistic that we'll have a renewal on that, and that it will go for a long time," Khan said, according to the team site. "For us, London and Jacksonville is almost a marriage made in heaven."

Khan believes the Jaguars' annual inclusion in the NFL's International Series has "been probably the No. 1 element in stabilizing" the organization.

"I think it's a crucial part of our franchise, to be able to play games there, to get the recognition and get the fan base," he said. "We have invested here and we want to invest obviously in London, and we want to have a long-term horizon to be able to do that."

The Jaguars are 0-2 in games at Wembley Stadium. They'll make their next trip in October for a Week 7 tilt against the Buffalo Bills and have a fourth trip scheduled for 2016. Other International Series games on tap in 2015 include Jets vs. Dolphins (Week 4) and Lions vs. Chiefs (Week 8).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

news

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa discharged from hospital Thursday after suffering concussion vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital after sustaining a concussion on Thursday night. He was later discharged and flew home with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals  on Thursday night.

news

Glazer family to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

news

Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.

news

Players selected to 'Pro Bowl Games' will be required to attend barring a medical issue

Players selected for the Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend the event, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE