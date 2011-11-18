Seymour's status in jeopardy after missing Raiders practice

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour missed his second straight practice Friday, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Seymour has been hampered by a knee injury and has not practiced since Oakland's 24-17 win in San Diego on Nov. 9.
Coach Hue Jackson sounded optimistic earlier this week when asked if Seymour would play against the Vikings but backed off that stance slightly on Friday.
If Seymour can't play, it would be a huge setback for Oakland's defense. The Raiders are 25th against the run and have the task of trying to slow down Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.
