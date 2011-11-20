Seymour, Huff set to play for Raiders vs. Vikings

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end's status was in doubt after he missed his second consecutive practice Friday.
Seymour, who has five sacks and 24 tackles this season, has been hampered by a knee injury.
Raiders coach Hue Jackson sounded optimistic earlier this week when asked if Seymour would play against the Vikings, but he slightly backed off that stance Friday.
The Raiders also will have Michael Huff on the field. The strong safety missed the last two games with an ankle injury, the first missed action of his six-year NFL career.
For the Vikings, tight end Visanthe Shiancoe will play despite a hamstring issue. The veteran has been a steady producer for Minnesota, accumulating 24 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns this season.