Seymour, Huff set to play for Raiders vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 03:06 AM

Richard Seymour will give it a go Sunday when the Oakland Raidersmeet the Minnesota Vikings.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end's status was in doubt after he missed his second consecutive practice Friday.

Seymour, who has five sacks and 24 tackles this season, has been hampered by a knee injury.

Raiders coach Hue Jackson sounded optimistic earlier this week when asked if Seymour would play against the Vikings, but he slightly backed off that stance Friday.

The Raiders also will have Michael Huff on the field. The strong safety missed the last two games with an ankle injury, the first missed action of his six-year NFL career.

For the Vikings, tight end Visanthe Shiancoe will play despite a hamstring issue. The veteran has been a steady producer for Minnesota, accumulating 24 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

