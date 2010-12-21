The playoffs are coming into focus, but it looks like plenty will come down to Week 17. We've seen massive divisional games the past two weeks, but it's not quite the same this week. The division matchups are generally a playoff-bound team vs. a weakling, with Saints-Falcons the exception. After last week, however, that contest isn't even as beefy. The last Monday night game of the year should be plenty of fun, though. Happy holidays!
Several playoff scenarios can get sorted out in Week 16
Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 01:18 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.