Several NFL upstarts get prime time looks on national stage

Monday, Oct. 3 -- Colts at Buccaneers: The Colts play in prime time for the second straight week, but Tampa Bay is the story here. The Bucs haven't played on Monday night in eight years. Last season, their biggest problem was beating teams of note. They'll get a chance here against one of the league's best. The Bucs better hope cornerback Aqib Talib is on the field.