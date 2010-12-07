Several factors contributing to Manning's recent struggles

Diagrams 1A, 1B and 1C: In 10 of the 11 interceptions, the running back blocked in the opposite direction Manning was throwing. Whether the running back lined up on his blocking side (1A), blocked opposite his alignment (1B) or ran a swing route (1C), Manning was throwing the other way, and it appeared the linebackers took advantage of that to get a jump on their pass drop. The back goes opposite with the hope of holding Sean Lee in the middle or moving him away from the target area, but instead Lee jumps the pass for his first of two interceptions (video).