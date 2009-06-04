Several factors complicate potential long-term deal between Chiefs, Cassel

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: Rodgers was a first-round pick in 2005, but he didn't start a game in his first three NFL seasons. However, after becoming the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008, he signed an extension that averages $14.25 million over the first three years. What's interesting about Rodgers' deal is that he will receive $31.182 million over the first two years of the contract, which is very close to the $32.23 million Cassel would if he's tagged next year by the Chiefs. The Rodgers contract could be the benchmark for a Cassel deal. Look at Rodgers' production in 2008 and see the similarities to Cassel. The Chiefs probably would find this deal to be too rich, but Cassel likely believes he's worth every penny -- and maybe more.