Several big-name running backs on Week 4 fantasy injury report

RotoExperts.com delivers all the important player news with in-depth fantasy analysis for Week 3.
Quarterbacks
Brett Favre, Minnesota
Favre (foot) was limited in practices this week. There have been no indications, though, that he will not play against Green Bay on Monday night. He appears safe to start.
Hasselbeck (rib) is not expected to play at Indianapolis. Seneca Wallace will start again in his place and is a respectable choice if you are scrambling for a starter.
Running backs
Marion Barber, Dallas
Barber (quadriceps) was able to fully participate in practice late in the week. It looks like he'll be able to play, but there are no guarantees on how effective he will be against the Broncos. As a result, do not hesitate to use another player you can rely on. Tashard Choice should still be in line for significant work and is a strong flex play with Felix Jones (knee) out.
Forte (knee) was able to return to full practices late in the week. Fantasy owners should not be concerned about his status.
Gore (ankle, foot) has already been declared out for Week 4. Glen Coffee will start and should get the majority of the work in Gore's place. Coffee is a strong fill-in for owners.
Jamal Lewis, Cleveland
Lewis (hamstring) has not been able to practice and is doubtful for Week 4. Jerome Harrison will likely start with James Davis (shoulder, questionable) also seeing some action if he's able to play. Harrison is useful if you have a dire need for a fill-in running back, but don't expect him to post very good numbers.
Willie Parker, Pittsburgh
Parker (toe) is doubtful to play against San Diego. Rashard Mendenhall is expected to start in his place, but he has struggled to meet expectations and remains a risky play. Mewelde Moore is dependable when called on and is a sneaky option if you are searching for running back help.
Clinton Portis, Washington
Redskins coach Jim Zorn described Portis (calf, questionable) in the Washington Post as "fifty-fifty" after missing practices this week. Ladell Betts and Marcus Mason split first-team practice reps in his absence. The two could conceivably share time against Tampa Bay, so both players aren't outstanding replacement options.
Kevin Smith, Detroit
Smith (shoulder) was a limited participant in practices this week and looks like a game-time decision to face the Bears. Keep Smith reserved rather than gambling on his status. Maurice Morris is a viable option if you are desperate for running back help this week.
LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego
Tomlinson (ankle) returned to full practices and is probable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. It is unclear, though, just how much he will be used, so don't plug him in with full confidence. Consider healthier alternatives if they are close in value, because the matchup adds more adversity. Darren Sproles will still be a significant part of the offense and should certainly be used as a flex player.
Derrick Ward, Tampa Bay
Ward (knee) is not expected to play this week. Cadillac Williams (knee) and Earnest Graham (hamstring) were able to practice in full and will see most of the backfield duties. Williams should start at Washington and is the one Tampa Bay back that should be used in most leagues. Graham has been a non-factor and cannot be relied on right now.
Wide Receivers
Bowe (hamstring) was a limited participant in practices late in the week. His availability and potential to produce if active remain question marks, so fantasy players should make the safe choice and reserve him. There are no Kansas City wideouts who become more outstanding options if Bowe is out again.
Antonio Bryant, Tampa Bay
Bryant (knee) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable to face the Redskins. He should be reserved in larger leagues and released in smaller formats. Michael Clayton would be in line to see more targets, but he's too inconsistent to warrant serious fantasy consideration.
Derrick Mason, Baltimore
Mason (illness) was added to the injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable. Monitor Mason's status on Sunday before finalizing your lineup.
Moore (hamstring) is listed as probable to face the Jets. The New Orleans Times-Picayune, however, indicated he might not be rushed back into a significant role with the bye week approaching. Do not use him this week.
Randy Moss, New England
Moss (back) was not listed on the Patriots' Friday injury report. He was able to play through the injury in Week 3, so plan on keeping him in your active lineup.
Nicks (foot) was able to return to full practices this week. He should play at Kansas City, but the Giants have been able to establish other wideouts in his absence. The rookie should not be used in fantasy leagues for now.
Welker (knee) was a limited participant in this week's practices. He may be a game-time decision to face the Ravens, so use a healthier alternative to avoid any possible deactivation or limited production.