Several big-name running backs on Week 3 fantasy injury report

Moss (back) was a late-week addition to the injury report and is questionable after missing Friday's practice. It's hard to bench him if he's active, but Moss could turn out to be a headache if he's a surprise inactive as Wes Welker (knee) was last week. Welker also missed Friday's practice and is questionable. Julian Edelman (ankle) was also limited in practices this week. In a worst-case scenario, it is conceivable that Joey Galloway and Sam Aiken could be the primary wideouts for New England. Such a situation drags down Tom Brady's appeal, but he does have the ability to adjust. Galloway and Aiken are both risky options even if they see a lot of time, though.