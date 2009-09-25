Several big-name running backs on Week 3 fantasy injury report

RotoExperts.com delivers all the important player news with in-depth fantasy analysis for Week 3.
Quarterbacks
Campbell (foot) has been limited in practice this week. Despite a seemingly favorable matchup against the Lions, Campbell has not done enough early in 2009 to merit a start no matter the opponent. Unless you're desperate, keep him on your bench.
Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia
McNabb (rib) is listed as doubtful and will likely not play against the Chiefs. Kevin Kolb is expected to start in his place, yet only figures to be a last-ditch fantasy option. Michael Vick will figure in the mix as well, but not enough for any fantasy player to consider using him.
Hasselbeck (ribs) was not able to practice this week and is listed as doubtful to face the Bears. Seneca Wallace should get the start and is a respectable NFL backup. Use him if other options are scarce, as you can get decent numbers from him.
Running backs
Jamal Lewis, Cleveland
Lewis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, so don't expect him to face his old organization. Jerome Harrison and James Davis (shoulder, probable) might see a split workload against the Ravens, and neither is worth using in most formats. However, Davis should be monitored to see if he shows any signs of building on his preseason promise.
Marion Barber, Dallas
Barber (quadriceps) is not looking good to face the Panthers, as published reports indicate he was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Felix Jones will get the opportunity to showcase his outstanding skills with more carries, and Tashard Choice should be in line for more work as well. Jones has a high ceiling and is a very good starting option, while Choice deserves flex consideration. If you own Barber, use another option instead of stretching your hopes to Monday night.
Gore (ankle) was limited in practices this week but is on track to play against Minnesota. Expect him to carry the usual workload, and don't look for backup Glen Coffee to be much of a factor.
According to the Denver Post, Moreno (groin) missed Friday's practice and is now listed as questionable to face the Raiders. The rookie has yet to show his true upside to fantasy players, so it's quite easy to keep him reserved. Correll Buckhalter now becomes a friendlier flex option.
Clinton Portis, Washington
Portis (ankles) is listed as questionable for the game against Detroit. Jim Zorn told the Washington Times that his top back will play even though he missed practice Friday. Play it safe, and consider reserving Portis if you can. Ladell Betts could see more playing time this week, but the situation appears too cloudy to use him.
Thomas (knee) is listed as probable, while Mike Bell (knee) has already been declared out. Thomas will likely share touches with Lynell Hamilton and Reggie Bush. It seems best to let this situation play out and avoid it if you have good depth. Bush remains an obviously good start in PPR leagues, but it is unclear just how much Thomas will be used against the Bills. Hamilton is inexperienced and has limited upside.
LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego
Tomlinson (foot) has been declared out and will not face the Dolphins. Darren Sproles will again be the featured runner for San Diego, with Michael Bennett being sprinkled in as well. Sproles can be a boom-or-bust fantasy option, yet his explosiveness makes him a surefire start. Bennett is not a fantasy factor in any format.
Brian Westbrook, Philadelphia
Westbrook (ankle) missed Friday's practice and looks very iffy for Week 3, so fantasy players might want to simply bench him to avoid the headaches. LeSean McCoy should naturally see a lot of work if Westbrook is out, but don't consider him over a more established player. McCoy still must prove he is a worthy fantasy option in regular-season situations.
Cadillac Williams, Tampa Bay
Williams (knee) is listed questionable for the matchup with the Giants, as he was limited in practice on Friday. Derrick Ward is expected to start in his place. Keep in mind that he will be facing his former team, so Ward should be fired up to deliver a quality performance.
Wide Receivers
Randy Moss, New England
Moss (back) was a late-week addition to the injury report and is questionable after missing Friday's practice. It's hard to bench him if he's active, but Moss could turn out to be a headache if he's a surprise inactive as Wes Welker (knee) was last week. Welker also missed Friday's practice and is questionable. Julian Edelman (ankle) was also limited in practices this week. In a worst-case scenario, it is conceivable that Joey Galloway and Sam Aiken could be the primary wideouts for New England. Such a situation drags down Tom Brady's appeal, but he does have the ability to adjust. Galloway and Aiken are both risky options even if they see a lot of time, though.
Steve Breaston, Arizona
Breaston (knee) was limited in practices late in the week. He has not made a major statistical dent early this year, so it's not a tough decision to reserve him again.
Bowe (hamstring) has been limited in some workouts leading up to this week's game against the Eagles and is listed as questionable. He might not be fully effective even if he can play, so strongly consider benching him. None of the Chiefs wideouts are viable options to fill in for him very effectively.
Antonio Bryant, Tampa Bay
Bryant (knee) is listed as questionable for this week's game against the Giants. With Maurice Stovall (knee) listed as doubtful, the Buccaneers may be forced to start Sammie Stroughter or Brian Clark. Michael Clayton is sure to see extra defensive attention, and Byron Leftwich is certainly even less of an option now if you were thinking about using him. Reserve Clayton and Leftwich unless you are desperate.
Kevin Curtis, Philadelphia
Curtis (knee) is listed as doubtful for the game against the Chiefs. Jeremy Maclin appears ticketed to start in his place, but don't think about using the rookie wideout until he actually starts to produce decent numbers. Scout him, but don't start him this week.
Harvin (migraines) was not present for the media portion of Friday's practice, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Prepare to use another wideout if you must, but do not make your final decision on using him until gametime.
T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Seattle
Houshmandzadeh (back) was able to practice in full late in the week. His health should not be part of the equation when making your wide receiver lineup decisions.
Jackson (groin) was able to practice on Friday and should be ready to play against the Chiefs. He is easily the top weapon in the Philadelphia passing game and is a quality starter even with Donovan McNabb out.
Walter (hamstring) was limited in practices again this week. Keep him on your roster for now, but keep him on your bench.