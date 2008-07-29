Seventh overall pick Ellis agrees to five-year deal with saints

JACKSON, Miss. -- Defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis, the New Orleans Saints' top draft pick in April, ended his holdout Tuesday.

Ellis, picked seventh overall out of Southern California, agreed to a five-year contract, said Saints spokesman Greg Bensel, who did not disclose financial terms.

Ellis, an All-America selection and the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2007, is expected to compete for a starting role immediately.

In 13 games last season for USC, Ellis had 58 tackles, 12½ tackles for losses and 8½ sacks. He also was credited with breaking up seven passes.

Coaches said Ellis impressed them in rookie camp and minicamp. However, he'll have some catching up to do after missing the first 12 practices of training camp.

Bensel said Ellis is expected to arrive Wednesday, when the Saints have only one practice scheduled in the late afternoon.

With Ellis agreeing to terms with the Saints, there are only two first-rounders -- Jaguars defensive end Derrick Harvey and Chargers linebacker Keith Rivers -- still unsigned.

