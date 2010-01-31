Seven years later, 'correspondent' Bush back at the Super Bowl

Since I'm going to USC, I wanted to talk to the some of the former Trojans. Keyshawn Johnson was real cool. Before today I had a little bit of a different perception of him because people think of him as selfish. But he was really nice and laid back. He wasn't stuck up at all. Meeting all these USC guys is just the icing on the cake for me. It really surprised me how these superstars really seemed to care about my future. I couldn't believe all of the media that wanted to talk to me, too. I felt that there were so many other NFL players from the Raiders or Bucs that deserved to be interviewed more than me! I didn't expect that at all. When I first walked into the stadium, I felt like the smallest person on earth, with all those superstars around, but for a moment, I felt like one of them.