Seven sleeper fantasy football backfields to watch

Bilal Powell clocked in as the RB29 in PPR last year, and will remain a big part of this backfield, but the Jets have made it clear they prefer him in a complementary role. That sets up nicely for Crowell to slide into a sizable workload. Crowell is a talented, but imperfect back who had some success in Cleveland. The fine folks at Gang Green Nation did a rundown of Crowell's accomplishments since he came into the league in 2014 (which you should read here), but the main takeaway is that Crowell has big-play ability and can be successful as a workhorse, but he also has a tendency to gain minimal yardage while trying to hit a big run. Perhaps a more consistent role in New York will help Crowell even out his production. He's played in all 64 games since his debut, but has seen 15-plus carries in just 19, and 20-plus carries once. Thomas Rawls has been fighting for years to regain the form he showcased as a rookie, when he rushed for 830 yards and led the NFL in yards-per-carry with 5.6. Rawls feels like a longshot to make the roster as I write this in May, but he'll be worth keeping an eye on. The remaining backfield denizens are Elijah McGuire and rookie Trenton Cannon, two smaller, explosive change-of-pace backs. McGuire had his moments as a rookie, and will be the likely third wheel while Cannon tries to get seasons for the rigor of the NFL. Neither will be worth much draft capital in redraft formats unless something happens to Powell/Crowell.