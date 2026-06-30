Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Bailey might have been the pass rush-hungry Cardinals' pick at No. 3 this past April if the Jets had taken Jeremiyah Love second overall.
The Titans secure the back half of their defense with Bates, who continues to rack up interceptions (three in 2025 to push his career total to 27) and tackles (98 last season).
The Raiders pair Josh Allen with his Bills teammate. Kincaid was limited by a knee injury last season, and while he opted out of offseason surgery, he says he’s ready to rock for 2026.
I can't resist going back-to-back Sweats for the Jets defense. Josh flew under the radar a bit last year with the Cardinals, but his 12 sacks showed he's still capable of making life difficult for offensive tackles and quarterbacks.
It wouldn't be a John Harbaugh-coached team without Ricard setting the blocking tone on offense.
Latu's a rising star to watch in 2026, having just recorded 8.5 sacks and three interceptions in his second pro season.
Horn justified his $100 million contract extension last season, picking off five passes to earn his second straight Pro Bowl invitation.
New Orleans picked Banks ninth overall last year and saw him grow as a player throughout his rookie campaign at left tackle.
Even as a rookie, Zabel solidified a Seattle offensive line that was in disarray heading into the 2025 season.
The eight-time Pro Bowler overcomes his lack of ideal size with excellent recognition skills and forceful hits.
Etienne scored seven touchdowns on the ground and six through the air in 2025, while eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in the past four seasons.
Reese was just a one-year starter at Ohio State, but no edge rusher still on the board has more natural talent.
Winfield was born to play safety for Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay -- and he is coming off a second Pro Bowl season in 2025.
Henderson is on his way to becoming one of the NFL's top rushing/receiving backs after he contributed 1,132 yards from scrimmage as a rookie for New England.
Walker significantly outperformed his fourth-round draft status as a rookie with the Bills, making an impression against the Falcons with four tackles for loss.
The Ravens picked Jameson Williams earlier to give the team speed. Now, they keep this longtime starter in the fold to be Caleb Williams' safety blanket.
Downs took a leadership role as a freshman at Alabama, so I won't doubt his ability to do so as an NFL rookie.
Membou started all 17 games for the Jets as a rookie, showing great upside as both a mauler in the run game and a solid pass protector.
Carolina tabs Al-Shaair to start inside because of his aptitude in coverage (nine passes defensed in 2025) and ability to track down ball-carriers sideline to sideline (103 tackles).
At this point in the mock, the Packers are willing to roll the dice on Harrison to see if he can overcome the injuries and drops that have plagued him so far in his NFL career.
Schultz should be a valued target for Aaron Rodgers after catching a career-high 82 passes for the Texans last year.
Johnson was not a full-time starter in 2025, but his physicality in the box, against slot receivers and at free safety will remind Chargers fans of Derwin James’ game.
Ramsey's career should be lengthened by multiple years after his transition to the slot last season. The Eagles rely heavily on that spot in Vic Fangio's scheme.
Jacksonville’s trade for Meyers last November helped Trevor Lawrence enjoy his best pro season. Meyers might not be the fastest receiver, but he's always in the right spot and is trustworthy as a pass catcher.
Fitzpatrick is getting long in the tooth and fought a calf injury last season. If he can revert to his 2023-24 play, however, he’s a bargain in the seventh round of this exercise.
The Bills give Bush a chance to prove his outstanding 2025 season with the Browns (125 tackles, three interceptions) was not a fluke.
Just when you think Juszczyk might slow down, the veteran fullback starts every game in 2025 to earn his 10th straight Pro Bowl nod. I simply cannot project this San Francisco stalwart to anyone else.
DeMeco Ryans should appreciate Davis' ability to run a defense, even in Year 15 of an outstanding career.
Sean McVay has stockpiled tight ends in recent seasons and should find value in Ferguson's third-down conversion rate and red-zone skills.
Onyemata would flourish in the Broncos' defense, hassling guards and tackles alike and using his quickness against centers as a pass rusher.
Jones stays in New England as a cornerstone of the Patriots' defense (three interceptions, eight tackles for loss, two sacks in 2025) and special teams (two punts returned for touchdowns).
Shaheed's value in Seattle was immense during their run to the Super Bowl, returning a punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns while stretching the field as a complementary receiver.