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Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 06:41 PM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
193
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
David Bailey
David Bailey
Texas Tech · Edge

Bailey might have been the pass rush-hungry Cardinals' pick at No. 3 this past April if the Jets had taken Jeremiyah Love second overall.

Pick
194
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jessie Bates
Jessie Bates
S

The Titans secure the back half of their defense with Bates, who continues to rack up interceptions (three in 2025 to push his career total to 27) and tackles (98 last season).

Pick
195
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
TE

The Raiders pair Josh Allen with his Bills teammate. Kincaid was limited by a knee injury last season, and while he opted out of offseason surgery, he says he’s ready to rock for 2026.

Pick
196
New York Jets
New York Jets
Josh Sweat
Josh Sweat
Edge

I can't resist going back-to-back Sweats for the Jets defense. Josh flew under the radar a bit last year with the Cardinals, but his 12 sacks showed he's still capable of making life difficult for offensive tackles and quarterbacks.

Pick
197
New York Giants
New York Giants
Patrick Ricard
Patrick Ricard
FB

It wouldn't be a John Harbaugh-coached team without Ricard setting the blocking tone on offense.

Pick
198
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
Edge

Latu's a rising star to watch in 2026, having just recorded 8.5 sacks and three interceptions in his second pro season.

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Pick
199
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
CB

Horn justified his $100 million contract extension last season, picking off five passes to earn his second straight Pro Bowl invitation.

Pick
200
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Kelvin Banks Jr.
OT

New Orleans picked Banks ninth overall last year and saw him grow as a player throughout his rookie campaign at left tackle.

Pick
201
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Grey Zabel
Grey Zabel
OG

Even as a rookie, Zabel solidified a Seattle offensive line that was in disarray heading into the 2025 season.

Pick
202
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Budda Baker
Budda Baker
S

The eight-time Pro Bowler overcomes his lack of ideal size with excellent recognition skills and forceful hits.

Pick
203
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
RB

Etienne scored seven touchdowns on the ground and six through the air in 2025, while eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in the past four seasons.

Pick
204
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese
Ohio State · Edge

Reese was just a one-year starter at Ohio State, but no edge rusher still on the board has more natural talent.

Pick
205
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S

Winfield was born to play safety for Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay -- and he is coming off a second Pro Bowl season in 2025.

Pick
206
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson
RB

Henderson is on his way to becoming one of the NFL's top rushing/receiving backs after he contributed 1,132 yards from scrimmage as a rookie for New England.

Pick
207
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Deone Walker
Deone Walker
DT

Walker significantly outperformed his fourth-round draft status as a rookie with the Bills, making an impression against the Falcons with four tackles for loss.

Pick
208
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews
TE

The Ravens picked Jameson Williams earlier to give the team speed. Now, they keep this longtime starter in the fold to be Caleb Williams' safety blanket.

Pick
209
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs
Ohio State · S

Downs took a leadership role as a freshman at Alabama, so I won't doubt his ability to do so as an NFL rookie.

Pick
210
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Armand Membou
Armand Membou
OT

Membou started all 17 games for the Jets as a rookie, showing great upside as both a mauler in the run game and a solid pass protector.

Pick
211
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Azeez Al-Shaair
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB

Carolina tabs Al-Shaair to start inside because of his aptitude in coverage (nine passes defensed in 2025) and ability to track down ball-carriers sideline to sideline (103 tackles).

Pick
212
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR

At this point in the mock, the Packers are willing to roll the dice on Harrison to see if he can overcome the injuries and drops that have plagued him so far in his NFL career.

Pick
213
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz
TE

Schultz should be a valued target for Aaron Rodgers after catching a career-high 82 passes for the Texans last year.

Pick
214
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson
S

Johnson was not a full-time starter in 2025, but his physicality in the box, against slot receivers and at free safety will remind Chargers fans of Derwin James’ game.

Pick
215
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
DB

Ramsey's career should be lengthened by multiple years after his transition to the slot last season. The Eagles rely heavily on that spot in Vic Fangio's scheme.

Pick
216
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers
WR

Jacksonville’s trade for Meyers last November helped Trevor Lawrence enjoy his best pro season. Meyers might not be the fastest receiver, but he's always in the right spot and is trustworthy as a pass catcher.

Pick
217
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Minkah Fitzpatrick
S

Fitzpatrick is getting long in the tooth and fought a calf injury last season. If he can revert to his 2023-24 play, however, he’s a bargain in the seventh round of this exercise.

Pick
218
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
LB

The Bills give Bush a chance to prove his outstanding 2025 season with the Browns (125 tackles, three interceptions) was not a fluke.

Pick
219
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk
FB

Just when you think Juszczyk might slow down, the veteran fullback starts every game in 2025 to earn his 10th straight Pro Bowl nod. I simply cannot project this San Francisco stalwart to anyone else.

Pick
220
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Demario Davis
Demario Davis
LB

DeMeco Ryans should appreciate Davis' ability to run a defense, even in Year 15 of an outstanding career.

Pick
221
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
TE

Sean McVay has stockpiled tight ends in recent seasons and should find value in Ferguson's third-down conversion rate and red-zone skills.

Pick
222
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
David Onyemata
David Onyemata
DT

Onyemata would flourish in the Broncos' defense, hassling guards and tackles alike and using his quickness against centers as a pass rusher.

Pick
223
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
CB

Jones stays in New England as a cornerstone of the Patriots' defense (three interceptions, eight tackles for loss, two sacks in 2025) and special teams (two punts returned for touchdowns).

Pick
224
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Rashid Shaheed
Rashid Shaheed
WR

Shaheed's value in Seattle was immense during their run to the Super Bowl, returning a punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns while stretching the field as a complementary receiver.

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