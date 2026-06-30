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Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 06:41 PM
Author Image
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
161
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane
LSU · CB

The rookie's cover skills should translate to the NFL because of his foot quickness and aggressive nature.

Pick
162
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
RB

Williams enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2025, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 scores for the Cowboys.

Pick
163
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty
RB

Sean Payton will find ways to utilize Jeanty's talents in his second year after the 2025 top-10 pick could not consistently overcome a mediocre surrounding cast in Las Vegas.

Pick
164
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
OT

The former third-round pick earned a $100 million contract extension by proving teams underestimated his potential as an NFL left tackle.

Pick
165
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft
TE

Kraft seems to be recovering pretty nicely from his season-ending knee injury. The Texans get a steal if he quickly returns to form.

Pick
166
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Edge

Even though the Bills are shifting their philosophy up front under new DC Jim Leonhard, it's tough for them to ignore the contributions Rousseau has made as a stand-up rusher despite his large frame on the edge.

Pick
167
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate
Ohio State · WR

There's no reason to think Tate can't be a top target as a rookie, given the early success of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and a host of other former Buckeye wideouts.

Pick
168
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
RB

Fresh off his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, Hall received a nice extension from the Jets in May. In this simulation, the Bears could consider using him out of the backfield based on his 2023 receiving numbers (76 receptions, four touchdowns).

Pick
169
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
S

Pitre's cover skills should be coveted, while his lack of ideal size does not prevent him from making plays near the line of scrimmage.

Pick
170
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR

Reports from Jacksonville say that Thomas is ready to put a difficult sophomore campaign in the rearview. If that’s true, he would give the Eagles a true deep threat and red-zone target.

Pick
171
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Javon Hargrave
Javon Hargrave
DT

Hargrave fortifies the Chargers' three-man front, now well past the torn triceps that cost him most of his final season with the 49ers.

Pick
172
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Talanoa Hufanga
Talanoa Hufanga
S

Hufanga stayed healthy throughout 2025 after missing significant portions of the previous two seasons, posting 106 tackles (including six for loss) and 11 passes defensed to earn second-team All-Pro honors.

Pick
173
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Zach Tom
Zach Tom
OT

The Packers had no choice but to re-sign Tom last summer after the former college center/left tackle stabilized the right tackle spot in Green Bay.

Pick
174
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
DT

With Nnamdi Madubuike missing nearly the entire 2025 season with a neck injury, Jones showed he could be a playmaker in the middle of any team's line with 47 tackles and five sacks.

Pick
175
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
WR

Sam Darnold gets a true pro in McLaurin, who should be over his 2025 quad injury to once again be his quarterback's first read on third down.

Pick
176
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton
LB

Bolton has averaged more than eight tackles per game during his five-year career, giving the Lions a quality thumper in the middle of their defense.

Pick
177
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Alex Highsmith
Alex Highsmith
Edge

Baltimore knows all too well how productive Highsmith has become as an edge rusher, recording 37 sacks over the past four seasons for the rival Steelers.

Pick
178
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig
Edge

Pittsburgh just signed Herbig to a $100 million extension despite the fact that he has only started 11 games in three pro seasons. Tampa Bay puts him on the field immediately to see how his production extrapolates.

Pick
179
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles
Ohio State · LB

The Colts plug Styles into the middle of their defense, as the rookie and NFL legacy naturally knows how to stop run plays and chase down ball-carriers on the edge.

Pick
180
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter
WR/CB

Even though Hunter missed most of his rookie season due to injury, the Falcons take a stab at his immense two-way talent.

Pick
181
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
K

Dallas picked up the former Notre Dame soccer player and USFL star before the 2023 season and have reaped the benefits of his golden leg since.

Pick
182
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
DJ Moore
DJ Moore
WR

Jeff Hafley knows Moore's still capable of making plays after seeing the receiver catch 11 passes for 161 yards and two scores in a pair of Packers losses to the Bears last winter.

Pick
183
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Abdul Carter
Abdul Carter
Edge

The Bengals added more speed on the edge this offseason -- signing Boye Mafe in free agency and spending a second-round pick on Cashius Howell -- so I think they'd be willing to give Carter a chance to show his game will ascend in Year 2.

Pick
184
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Jonathan Greenard
Jonathan Greenard
Edge

Greenard was held back by injuries last season, but Brandon Staley hopes the veteran returns to form this year after totaling 24.5 sacks in the 2023 and ‘24 campaigns.

Pick
185
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Jackson
Mike Jackson
CB

Jackson just enjoyed his best pro season at age 28, picking off four passes and leading the NFL with 19 passes defensed.

Pick
186
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
OG

Skoronski's run-blocking will make longtime Washington fans harken back to the Hogs of yore.

Pick
187
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith
LB

Smith logged another Pro Bowl season in Baltimore last year, so the Browns are thrilled to find a productive leader for the middle of their defense pretty late in this mock.

Pick
188
New York Giants
New York Giants
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
WR

Wilson doesn't have to move, as the Giants grab the Jets' three-time 1,000-yard receiver.

Pick
189
New York Jets
New York Jets
T'Vondre Sweat
T'Vondre Sweat
DT

In February, the Jets sent Jermaine Johnson II to the Titans in exchange for Sweat, who showed real promise as a rookie before taking a step back due to an ankle injury in 2025.

Pick
190
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
RB

Walker bounced back from an injury-riddled 2024 to show his all-around game last season, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and 30 catches in the regular season before earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Pick
191
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon · TE

Sadiq's athleticism and underappreciated physicality would make him a favorite target for Joe Burrow early in the year.

Pick
192
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kevin Byard
Kevin Byard
S

Byard returned to his turnover-making ways in 2025, picking off a league-high seven passes for the Bears -- just one fewer interception than the Raiders totaled as a team in 2025.

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