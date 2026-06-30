Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

The rookie's cover skills should translate to the NFL because of his foot quickness and aggressive nature.
Williams enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2025, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 scores for the Cowboys.
Sean Payton will find ways to utilize Jeanty's talents in his second year after the 2025 top-10 pick could not consistently overcome a mediocre surrounding cast in Las Vegas.
The former third-round pick earned a $100 million contract extension by proving teams underestimated his potential as an NFL left tackle.
Kraft seems to be recovering pretty nicely from his season-ending knee injury. The Texans get a steal if he quickly returns to form.
Even though the Bills are shifting their philosophy up front under new DC Jim Leonhard, it's tough for them to ignore the contributions Rousseau has made as a stand-up rusher despite his large frame on the edge.
There's no reason to think Tate can't be a top target as a rookie, given the early success of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and a host of other former Buckeye wideouts.
Fresh off his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, Hall received a nice extension from the Jets in May. In this simulation, the Bears could consider using him out of the backfield based on his 2023 receiving numbers (76 receptions, four touchdowns).
Pitre's cover skills should be coveted, while his lack of ideal size does not prevent him from making plays near the line of scrimmage.
Reports from Jacksonville say that Thomas is ready to put a difficult sophomore campaign in the rearview. If that’s true, he would give the Eagles a true deep threat and red-zone target.
Hargrave fortifies the Chargers' three-man front, now well past the torn triceps that cost him most of his final season with the 49ers.
Hufanga stayed healthy throughout 2025 after missing significant portions of the previous two seasons, posting 106 tackles (including six for loss) and 11 passes defensed to earn second-team All-Pro honors.
The Packers had no choice but to re-sign Tom last summer after the former college center/left tackle stabilized the right tackle spot in Green Bay.
With Nnamdi Madubuike missing nearly the entire 2025 season with a neck injury, Jones showed he could be a playmaker in the middle of any team's line with 47 tackles and five sacks.
Sam Darnold gets a true pro in McLaurin, who should be over his 2025 quad injury to once again be his quarterback's first read on third down.
Bolton has averaged more than eight tackles per game during his five-year career, giving the Lions a quality thumper in the middle of their defense.
Baltimore knows all too well how productive Highsmith has become as an edge rusher, recording 37 sacks over the past four seasons for the rival Steelers.
Pittsburgh just signed Herbig to a $100 million extension despite the fact that he has only started 11 games in three pro seasons. Tampa Bay puts him on the field immediately to see how his production extrapolates.
The Colts plug Styles into the middle of their defense, as the rookie and NFL legacy naturally knows how to stop run plays and chase down ball-carriers on the edge.
Even though Hunter missed most of his rookie season due to injury, the Falcons take a stab at his immense two-way talent.
Dallas picked up the former Notre Dame soccer player and USFL star before the 2023 season and have reaped the benefits of his golden leg since.
Jeff Hafley knows Moore's still capable of making plays after seeing the receiver catch 11 passes for 161 yards and two scores in a pair of Packers losses to the Bears last winter.
The Bengals added more speed on the edge this offseason -- signing Boye Mafe in free agency and spending a second-round pick on Cashius Howell -- so I think they'd be willing to give Carter a chance to show his game will ascend in Year 2.
Greenard was held back by injuries last season, but Brandon Staley hopes the veteran returns to form this year after totaling 24.5 sacks in the 2023 and ‘24 campaigns.
Jackson just enjoyed his best pro season at age 28, picking off four passes and leading the NFL with 19 passes defensed.
Skoronski's run-blocking will make longtime Washington fans harken back to the Hogs of yore.
Smith logged another Pro Bowl season in Baltimore last year, so the Browns are thrilled to find a productive leader for the middle of their defense pretty late in this mock.
Wilson doesn't have to move, as the Giants grab the Jets' three-time 1,000-yard receiver.
In February, the Jets sent Jermaine Johnson II to the Titans in exchange for Sweat, who showed real promise as a rookie before taking a step back due to an ankle injury in 2025.
Walker bounced back from an injury-riddled 2024 to show his all-around game last season, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and 30 catches in the regular season before earning Super Bowl MVP honors.
Sadiq's athleticism and underappreciated physicality would make him a favorite target for Joe Burrow early in the year.
Byard returned to his turnover-making ways in 2025, picking off a league-high seven passes for the Bears -- just one fewer interception than the Raiders totaled as a team in 2025.