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Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 06:41 PM
Author Image
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
129
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Dion Dawkins
Dion Dawkins
OT

Dawkins' streaks of five consecutive Pro Bowls and eight straight seasons with 15-plus starts speak to his steady play on the edge. And in this exercise, he continues protecting Josh Allen’s blind side.

Pick
130
New York Jets
New York Jets
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
OT

Wright is becoming one of the top run-blocking tackles in the league, quietly validating his status as a former top-10 pick.

Pick
131
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka
WR

Matthew Stafford should quickly find a connection with Egbuka, as Baker Mayfield did last year with Mike Evans out of the lineup.

Pick
132
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Milton Williams
Milton Williams
DT

The Titans expect Williams to hold the fort in the run game and out-quick interior linemen to contribute a handful of sacks in 2026.

Pick
133
New York Giants
New York Giants
Vita Vea
Vita Vea
DT

Vea replaces Dexter Lawrence on the Giants' front, using his versatility to challenge all five offensive linemen he faces each week.

Pick
134
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
This is a 2024 photo of Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Wednesday, July 24, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Denzel Ward
CB

Cleveland keeps a staple of its defense in Ohio, with Ward looking for his sixth Pro Bowl nod in nine seasons in 2026.

Pick
135
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
TE

Justin Herbert excelled as a rookie with Henry on his squad. I think the quarterback would love to have this reliable tight end back in his sights from the pocket.

Pick
136
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce
TE

The Chiefs swiftly decide to keep Kelce for one more go before he starts the Hall of Fame countdown.

Pick
137
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton
WR

Sutton has grown into a potent downfield threat, scoring 25 touchdowns over the past three years in Denver.

Pick
138
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
RB

Jacobs' late-season knee injury and off-field legal issue push him down the board. If healthy and able to play, he’s a true bell cow.

Pick
139
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Edge

Jeff Hafley's base four-man front fits Walker to a T. He's also athletic enough to drop into coverage or challenge tackles from a two-point stance.

Pick
140
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
WR

Brian Schottenheimer worked with Metcalf in Seattle, and Dallas was one of the potential landing spots mentioned after Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks last offseason.

Pick
141
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams
RB

Williams has built himself into a consistent dual-threat, rushing for over 1,000 yards and catching more than 30 passes in each of the past three seasons for the Rams.

Pick
142
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Kamari Lassiter
Kamari Lassiter
CB

Lassiter's four interceptions and 17 passes defensed ranked among the league leaders in 2025.

Pick
143
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
DT

Tampa Bay loses Vita Vea in this simulation, so Davis steps in as the heavy up front.

Pick
144
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
OG

Smith's cut down on his penalties over the past two seasons, trusting his strength, agility and footwork to create space for ball-carriers.

Pick
145
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce
WR

Tyler Shough should quickly rely on Pierce to stretch the field and make tough first-down catches after boxing out defenders.

Pick
146
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Edge

The Panthers gave Phillips a huge contract to bolster their pass rush in March, but his injury history and mediocre 2025 sack total (five in 17 starts) push him to the fifth round of this mock.

Pick
147
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Mike Onwenu
Mike Onwenu
OL

Onwenu's stout play at either guard or tackle makes him a solid acquisition for the Panthers in Round 5.

Pick
148
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Edge

Sweat moves north from Chicago to Green Bay to join a defense looking for a strong, versatile edge as the Packers change schemes under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Pick
149
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Davante Adams
Davante Adams
WR

Reuniting Adams with close friend Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh could ignite a spark in both veterans to make one more run to the Super Bowl.

Pick
150
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu
Edge

It wouldn't have felt right giving Tuipulotu to another team, considering the Chargers correctly identified him as an outstanding talent during the draft process despite his lack of length.

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Pick
151
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen
Edge

Hines-Allen hasn't put up double-digit sacks since 2023, but the Eagles will appreciate his constant presence in the backfield.

Pick
152
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
John Franklin-Myers
John Franklin-Myers
DL

The Titans paid Franklin-Myers this offseason to play on the edge, and the Jaguars could use him similarly to rush the passer (SEE: 14.5 sacks over the past two years in Denver).

Pick
153
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Trey Smith
Trey Smith
OG

Smith played through injuries in 2025 to make his second straight Pro Bowl.

Pick
154
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Cameron Jordan
Cameron Jordan
Edge

Jordan anchors San Francisco's pass rush after producing 10.5 sacks in 2025 -- his 15th NFL season.

Pick
155
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Taylor Moton
Taylor Moton
OT

Moton heads into his 10th season as one of the best all-around right tackles who doesn't receive much hype.

Pick
156
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
OT

Cross is a younger version of Dion Dawkins, the Bills’ longtime starter at left tackle. His play garnered a massive contract extension from the Seahawks in January.

Pick
157
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Kobie Turner
Kobie Turner
DT

It's not a Rams defense without an undersized -- but quick and tough -- interior pass rusher like Turner causing problems in the middle.

Pick
158
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper
Jonathon Cooper
Edge

Denver selected Cooper in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, and he's wildly outpaced expectations with 27 sacks over the past three seasons.

Pick
159
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
DT

The Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning defense would not have been the same without Murphy making regular visits into the backfield (seven sacks).

Pick
160
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Chase Young
Chase Young
Edge

Young had a revival last season in New Orleans, recording 10 sacks in 12 games after returning from a calf injury.

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