Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Dawkins' streaks of five consecutive Pro Bowls and eight straight seasons with 15-plus starts speak to his steady play on the edge. And in this exercise, he continues protecting Josh Allen’s blind side.
Wright is becoming one of the top run-blocking tackles in the league, quietly validating his status as a former top-10 pick.
Matthew Stafford should quickly find a connection with Egbuka, as Baker Mayfield did last year with Mike Evans out of the lineup.
The Titans expect Williams to hold the fort in the run game and out-quick interior linemen to contribute a handful of sacks in 2026.
Vea replaces Dexter Lawrence on the Giants' front, using his versatility to challenge all five offensive linemen he faces each week.
Cleveland keeps a staple of its defense in Ohio, with Ward looking for his sixth Pro Bowl nod in nine seasons in 2026.
Justin Herbert excelled as a rookie with Henry on his squad. I think the quarterback would love to have this reliable tight end back in his sights from the pocket.
The Chiefs swiftly decide to keep Kelce for one more go before he starts the Hall of Fame countdown.
Sutton has grown into a potent downfield threat, scoring 25 touchdowns over the past three years in Denver.
Jacobs' late-season knee injury and off-field legal issue push him down the board. If healthy and able to play, he’s a true bell cow.
Jeff Hafley's base four-man front fits Walker to a T. He's also athletic enough to drop into coverage or challenge tackles from a two-point stance.
Brian Schottenheimer worked with Metcalf in Seattle, and Dallas was one of the potential landing spots mentioned after Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks last offseason.
Williams has built himself into a consistent dual-threat, rushing for over 1,000 yards and catching more than 30 passes in each of the past three seasons for the Rams.
Lassiter's four interceptions and 17 passes defensed ranked among the league leaders in 2025.
Tampa Bay loses Vita Vea in this simulation, so Davis steps in as the heavy up front.
Smith's cut down on his penalties over the past two seasons, trusting his strength, agility and footwork to create space for ball-carriers.
Tyler Shough should quickly rely on Pierce to stretch the field and make tough first-down catches after boxing out defenders.
The Panthers gave Phillips a huge contract to bolster their pass rush in March, but his injury history and mediocre 2025 sack total (five in 17 starts) push him to the fifth round of this mock.
Onwenu's stout play at either guard or tackle makes him a solid acquisition for the Panthers in Round 5.
Sweat moves north from Chicago to Green Bay to join a defense looking for a strong, versatile edge as the Packers change schemes under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
Reuniting Adams with close friend Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh could ignite a spark in both veterans to make one more run to the Super Bowl.
It wouldn't have felt right giving Tuipulotu to another team, considering the Chargers correctly identified him as an outstanding talent during the draft process despite his lack of length.
Hines-Allen hasn't put up double-digit sacks since 2023, but the Eagles will appreciate his constant presence in the backfield.
The Titans paid Franklin-Myers this offseason to play on the edge, and the Jaguars could use him similarly to rush the passer (SEE: 14.5 sacks over the past two years in Denver).
Smith played through injuries in 2025 to make his second straight Pro Bowl.
Jordan anchors San Francisco's pass rush after producing 10.5 sacks in 2025 -- his 15th NFL season.
Moton heads into his 10th season as one of the best all-around right tackles who doesn't receive much hype.
Cross is a younger version of Dion Dawkins, the Bills’ longtime starter at left tackle. His play garnered a massive contract extension from the Seahawks in January.
It's not a Rams defense without an undersized -- but quick and tough -- interior pass rusher like Turner causing problems in the middle.
Denver selected Cooper in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, and he's wildly outpaced expectations with 27 sacks over the past three seasons.
The Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning defense would not have been the same without Murphy making regular visits into the backfield (seven sacks).
Young had a revival last season in New Orleans, recording 10 sacks in 12 games after returning from a calf injury.