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Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 06:41 PM
Author Image
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
97
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
QB

2026 is a make-or-break season for Young in Carolina, but he flashed enough during the 2025 campaign to earn a chance with the Seahawks in this mock.

Pick
98
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
OT

Alt is following in his father John's footsteps to become a top-rated NFL blocker, though he'll need to prove his right ankle is healthy enough to stay on the field this season.

Pick
99
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham
Jarrett Stidham
QB

Sean Payton has repeatedly said he believes in Stidham despite the seventh-year veteran's limited playing time. In this scenario, Payton puts his money where his mouth is.

Pick
100
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
CB

Gonzalez heads into his fourth season as one of the top pure cover corners in the game.

Pick
101
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett
QB

Buffalo leans on Brissett's arm and experience, just as the Cardinals are poised to do in the 2026 season.

Pick
102
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
DT

The 49ers crave an interior defender like Brown who can hold the line of scrimmage and pressure quarterbacks into making poor decisions.

Pick
103
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Byron Young
Byron Young
Edge

Young is picked to lead the Texans' pass rush after a breakout season that saw him notch 12 sacks for the Rams.

Pick
104
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Carson Schwesinger
Carson Schwesinger
LB

Chicago snaps up the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, who proved he should have been a first-round pick by racking up 156 tackles, 11 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Pick
105
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Colston Loveland
Colston Loveland
TE

Loveland paced the Bears in catches (58), receiving yards (713) and receiving TDs (six) as a rookie. In this simulation, he can help Bo Nix matriculate the ball down the field as a receiver and also shield outside defenders in the run game.

Pick
106
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Zack Baun
Zack Baun
LB

Since signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason, Baun has been a revelation in Philadelphia, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods while piling up 274 tackles, 18 TFLs, seven sacks and six forced fumbles.

Pick
107
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan
WR

McMillan could remind Chargers fans of big-bodied receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Pick
108
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jake Matthews
Jake Matthews
OT

Talk about a model of consistency: Matthews is two healthy years away from breaking his father Bruce's post-merger record of 229 straight starts on the offensive line.

Pick
109
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney
S

The Packers don't lay out funds for free agents too often, but grabbing McKinney two years ago has proven to be a savvy move by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Pick
110
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
TE

Pitts takes some pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba in this hypothetical world, keeping safeties on their toes looking for seam routes or late wheels from the towering playmaker.

Pick
111
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori
Nick Emmanwori
S

The movement of players from Seattle to Minnesota continues. With his size and ability to make plays in coverage, Emmanwori would remind Vikings fans of Harrison Smith.

Pick
112
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Quinn Meinerz
Quinn Meinerz
OG

Meinerz has the strength and nasty attitude Dan Campbell desires up front.

Pick
113
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
CB

Like with the selection of Daniel Jones in Round 2, the Colts take another player whom they acquired in real life last year.

Pick
114
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Lane Johnson
Lane Johnson
OT

I won't bet against Johnson returning to Pro Bowl form after a Lisfranc injury limited him to 10 games last season. With longtime Falcons starters Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom off the board, Atlanta hopes I'm right.

Pick
115
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
WR

Caleb Williams gets a receiver who can catch up with his deep passes, but Jamo can also elude defenders in the open field on short throws.

Pick
116
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
C

Linderbaum just became the league's highest-paid center (by a wide margin) because of his elite run-blocking skills.

Pick
117
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
DT

Williams has said he "can be better" than he showed with the Cowboys after their trade for his services last season. That's a scary thought for opposing offensive linemen.

Pick
118
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Aaron Brewer
Aaron Brewer
C

Brewer was a second-team All-Pro with Miami last season, finally receiving credit for his outstanding positional blocking.

Pick
119
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Derwin James
Derwin James
S

DC Brandon Staley leans on James to lead the defense, just as he did while serving as Chargers head coach.

Pick
120
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
WR

Waddle's an explosive after-the-catch threat who would thrive in Andy Reid's scheme.

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Pick
121
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · RB

Cincinnati gambles on Love's sparkling college tape portending an elite rookie season where he rips apart defenses as a runner and receiver.

Pick
122
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Odafe Oweh
Odafe Oweh
Edge

The Commanders just gave Oweh a $100 million contract in free agency. In this exercise, they snag him with the 122nd pick.

Pick
123
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
WR

Drake Maye will appreciate a WR1 with toughness and strong hands, whether making plays over the middle or down the field.

Pick
124
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kevin Dotson
Kevin Dotson
OG

Dotson is a great pick here to provide consistent running lanes for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson to exploit.

Pick
125
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
OT

Thomas worked his way back from two years in the training room to re-establish himself as a solid NFL left tackle.

Pick
126
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Cameron Heyward
Cameron Heyward
DT

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard faced Heyward while in Baltimore and would value the veteran's experience and production on a three-man front.

Pick
127
New York Jets
New York Jets
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
CB

In two regular seasons, Mitchell has broken up 29 passes over 32 games. He also has four picks in five playoff games. Oh, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025.

Pick
128
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta
TE

Arizona bets on LaPorta returning to his rookie-year productivity after having surgery on a herniated disc that limited him last season.

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