Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

2026 is a make-or-break season for Young in Carolina, but he flashed enough during the 2025 campaign to earn a chance with the Seahawks in this mock.
Alt is following in his father John's footsteps to become a top-rated NFL blocker, though he'll need to prove his right ankle is healthy enough to stay on the field this season.
Sean Payton has repeatedly said he believes in Stidham despite the seventh-year veteran's limited playing time. In this scenario, Payton puts his money where his mouth is.
Gonzalez heads into his fourth season as one of the top pure cover corners in the game.
Buffalo leans on Brissett's arm and experience, just as the Cardinals are poised to do in the 2026 season.
The 49ers crave an interior defender like Brown who can hold the line of scrimmage and pressure quarterbacks into making poor decisions.
Young is picked to lead the Texans' pass rush after a breakout season that saw him notch 12 sacks for the Rams.
Chicago snaps up the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, who proved he should have been a first-round pick by racking up 156 tackles, 11 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Loveland paced the Bears in catches (58), receiving yards (713) and receiving TDs (six) as a rookie. In this simulation, he can help Bo Nix matriculate the ball down the field as a receiver and also shield outside defenders in the run game.
Since signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason, Baun has been a revelation in Philadelphia, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods while piling up 274 tackles, 18 TFLs, seven sacks and six forced fumbles.
McMillan could remind Chargers fans of big-bodied receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Talk about a model of consistency: Matthews is two healthy years away from breaking his father Bruce's post-merger record of 229 straight starts on the offensive line.
The Packers don't lay out funds for free agents too often, but grabbing McKinney two years ago has proven to be a savvy move by general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Pitts takes some pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba in this hypothetical world, keeping safeties on their toes looking for seam routes or late wheels from the towering playmaker.
The movement of players from Seattle to Minnesota continues. With his size and ability to make plays in coverage, Emmanwori would remind Vikings fans of Harrison Smith.
Meinerz has the strength and nasty attitude Dan Campbell desires up front.
Like with the selection of Daniel Jones in Round 2, the Colts take another player whom they acquired in real life last year.
I won't bet against Johnson returning to Pro Bowl form after a Lisfranc injury limited him to 10 games last season. With longtime Falcons starters Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom off the board, Atlanta hopes I'm right.
Caleb Williams gets a receiver who can catch up with his deep passes, but Jamo can also elude defenders in the open field on short throws.
Linderbaum just became the league's highest-paid center (by a wide margin) because of his elite run-blocking skills.
Williams has said he "can be better" than he showed with the Cowboys after their trade for his services last season. That's a scary thought for opposing offensive linemen.
Brewer was a second-team All-Pro with Miami last season, finally receiving credit for his outstanding positional blocking.
DC Brandon Staley leans on James to lead the defense, just as he did while serving as Chargers head coach.
Waddle's an explosive after-the-catch threat who would thrive in Andy Reid's scheme.
Cincinnati gambles on Love's sparkling college tape portending an elite rookie season where he rips apart defenses as a runner and receiver.
The Commanders just gave Oweh a $100 million contract in free agency. In this exercise, they snag him with the 122nd pick.
Drake Maye will appreciate a WR1 with toughness and strong hands, whether making plays over the middle or down the field.
Dotson is a great pick here to provide consistent running lanes for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson to exploit.
Thomas worked his way back from two years in the training room to re-establish himself as a solid NFL left tackle.
New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard faced Heyward while in Baltimore and would value the veteran's experience and production on a three-man front.
In two regular seasons, Mitchell has broken up 29 passes over 32 games. He also has four picks in five playoff games. Oh, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025.
Arizona bets on LaPorta returning to his rookie-year productivity after having surgery on a herniated disc that limited him last season.