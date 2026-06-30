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Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 06:41 PM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
65
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell
LB

Arizona builds up the middle of the defense with Campbell, an active and assignment-sure tackler.

Pick
66
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
WR

After taking Joe Burrow in Round 1, the Titans give their new offensive leader a familiar target.

Pick
67
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto
Edge

The Raiders steal an impact pass rusher from the division-rival Broncos. Bonitto has 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Pick
68
New York Jets
New York Jets
George Pickens
George Pickens
WR

Patrick Mahomes will love throwing to Pickens downfield and against tight coverage on the sideline.

Pick
69
New York Giants
New York Giants
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
RB

John Harbaugh brings in another familiar face in Henry, who appeared ready to rock for 2026 in Ravens minicamp. I think the 32-year-old has at least one more 300-carry season inside that massive frame.

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Pick
70
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
TE

Cleveland trusts that Bowers will return to his rookie-season form (112 receptions for 1,194 yards) if he’s past the lower-body injuries that plagued him last year.

Pick
71
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
WR

Washington gives first-round pick Justin Herbert a speedy playmaker to feed.

Pick
72
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Laremy Tunsil
Laremy Tunsil
OT

Tunsil's pass-pro skills make him a top-notch left tackle a decade into his career.

Pick
73
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Chris Jones
Chris Jones
DT

Jones' production in Kansas City dropped over the past couple of years, but he'll still be a thorn in the side of offensive linemen across the league in 2026.

Pick
74
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane
RB

Achane's steady increase in production while with the Dolphins (800 rushing yards in 2023, 907 in '24, 1,350 in '25) portends great things for 2026.

Pick
75
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jordyn Brooks
Jordyn Brooks
LB

Brooks' status as a 2027 free agent may cause the rebuilding Dolphins to move the linebacker this offseason, but they certainly would love him to repeat his first-team All-Pro performance if he ultimately remains on the roster.

Pick
76
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
George Kittle
George Kittle
TE

Kittle suffered an Achilles injury late last season, but he’s pushing to return for Week 1. As well-rounded a tight end as you’ll find, Kittle would be a boon to the ‘Boys.

Pick
77
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
LB

Lloyd broke out in his contract year, stuffing the stat sheet with five interceptions to earn second-team All-Pro honors. The Bucs anticipate similar production in the middle of their defense.

Pick
78
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Drake London
Drake London
WR

Boasting the ability to box out slot defenders and get the better of outside corners, London is a worthy pick at No. 78 overall.

Pick
79
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
QB

I'll give the Falcons' new brain trust of head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt a chance to help the talented (and hopefully healthy) Penix take a big step forward in 2026.

Pick
80
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Joe Thuney
Joe Thuney
OG

A first-team All-Pro selection in each of the past three years, Thuney has missed just two regular-season games in 10 NFL campaigns.

Pick
81
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough
QB

Shough showcased toughness, athleticism and throwing ability during his rookie season in New Orleans. Dan Campbell can dig.

Pick
82
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
CB

New GM Nolan Teasley again reaches back to his roster in Seattle for a versatile cover man. Witherspoon is considered one of the top slot defenders in the league, while also possessing the ability to hold the fort outside.

Pick
83
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB

Head coach Dave Canales should welcome the opportunity to work with a mature rookie whose intelligence, accuracy and mobility could make him a pretty good starter in Year 1.

Pick
84
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren
TE

The Packers liked what they saw from Tucker Kraft last season before his ACL injury. Warren is a similar talent who can drive a passing game.

Pick
85
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
CB

McDuffie's production was a little down in 2025 before an injury sent him to IR. The Steelers bet he will return to his playmaking self this fall.

Pick
86
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
OT

When healthy, Slater has been an elite blind-side blocker for the Chargers. He’ll be more than a year removed from tearing his patellar tendon when the 2026 campaign kicks off.

Pick
87
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Quenton Nelson
Quenton Nelson
OG

Nelson's excellent run-blocking skills would come in handy with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley looking for holes to exploit.

Pick
88
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey
C

The Chiefs wisely ignored the purported red flags regarding Humphrey's lack of length and left-handed snaps when they grabbed him near the end of Round 2 back in 2021. The Jaguars snatch up the four-time Pro Bowler to lead their line.

Pick
89
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
WR

Olave's steady presence on the outside (three 1,000-yard efforts in four pro campaigns) gives Jaxson Dart an excellent first option on his dropbacks.

Pick
90
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
DB

DeJean earned first-time All-Pro honors in 2025 because of his coverage skills (16 passes defensed) and ability to play the run (93 tackles) from the slot.

Pick
91
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Zach Allen
Zach Allen
DL

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard brings Allen over from Denver to shed blockers in the run game and make quarterbacks uncomfortable on a three-man front.

Pick
92
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
QB

Jones earned Kyle Shanahan's trust by ably filling in for an injured Brock Purdy last season, completing 69.6 percent of his passes over 11 games (eight starts).

Pick
93
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Cam Ward
Cam Ward
QB

Ward offers enticing tools for Sean McVay to work with -- and having Puka Nacua in place would accelerate the strong-armed passer's progress.

Pick
94
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
OG

Lindstrom has been almost as reliable as Falcons teammate/iron man Jake Matthews over the past six seasons, missing just one regular-season start, and few guards garner more respect for their strength.

Pick
95
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Demarcus Lawrence
Demarcus Lawrence
Edge

Lawrence was effective playing multiple spots last season while helping the Seahawks win a title.

Pick
96
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Ernest Jones
Ernest Jones
LB

Seattle's heart and soul on defense sticks around to strive for a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy in Seattle.

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