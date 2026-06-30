Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Arizona builds up the middle of the defense with Campbell, an active and assignment-sure tackler.
After taking Joe Burrow in Round 1, the Titans give their new offensive leader a familiar target.
The Raiders steal an impact pass rusher from the division-rival Broncos. Bonitto has 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Patrick Mahomes will love throwing to Pickens downfield and against tight coverage on the sideline.
John Harbaugh brings in another familiar face in Henry, who appeared ready to rock for 2026 in Ravens minicamp. I think the 32-year-old has at least one more 300-carry season inside that massive frame.
Cleveland trusts that Bowers will return to his rookie-season form (112 receptions for 1,194 yards) if he’s past the lower-body injuries that plagued him last year.
Washington gives first-round pick Justin Herbert a speedy playmaker to feed.
Tunsil's pass-pro skills make him a top-notch left tackle a decade into his career.
Jones' production in Kansas City dropped over the past couple of years, but he'll still be a thorn in the side of offensive linemen across the league in 2026.
Achane's steady increase in production while with the Dolphins (800 rushing yards in 2023, 907 in '24, 1,350 in '25) portends great things for 2026.
Brooks' status as a 2027 free agent may cause the rebuilding Dolphins to move the linebacker this offseason, but they certainly would love him to repeat his first-team All-Pro performance if he ultimately remains on the roster.
Kittle suffered an Achilles injury late last season, but he’s pushing to return for Week 1. As well-rounded a tight end as you’ll find, Kittle would be a boon to the ‘Boys.
Lloyd broke out in his contract year, stuffing the stat sheet with five interceptions to earn second-team All-Pro honors. The Bucs anticipate similar production in the middle of their defense.
Boasting the ability to box out slot defenders and get the better of outside corners, London is a worthy pick at No. 78 overall.
I'll give the Falcons' new brain trust of head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt a chance to help the talented (and hopefully healthy) Penix take a big step forward in 2026.
A first-team All-Pro selection in each of the past three years, Thuney has missed just two regular-season games in 10 NFL campaigns.
Shough showcased toughness, athleticism and throwing ability during his rookie season in New Orleans. Dan Campbell can dig.
New GM Nolan Teasley again reaches back to his roster in Seattle for a versatile cover man. Witherspoon is considered one of the top slot defenders in the league, while also possessing the ability to hold the fort outside.
Head coach Dave Canales should welcome the opportunity to work with a mature rookie whose intelligence, accuracy and mobility could make him a pretty good starter in Year 1.
The Packers liked what they saw from Tucker Kraft last season before his ACL injury. Warren is a similar talent who can drive a passing game.
McDuffie's production was a little down in 2025 before an injury sent him to IR. The Steelers bet he will return to his playmaking self this fall.
When healthy, Slater has been an elite blind-side blocker for the Chargers. He’ll be more than a year removed from tearing his patellar tendon when the 2026 campaign kicks off.
Nelson's excellent run-blocking skills would come in handy with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley looking for holes to exploit.
The Chiefs wisely ignored the purported red flags regarding Humphrey's lack of length and left-handed snaps when they grabbed him near the end of Round 2 back in 2021. The Jaguars snatch up the four-time Pro Bowler to lead their line.
Olave's steady presence on the outside (three 1,000-yard efforts in four pro campaigns) gives Jaxson Dart an excellent first option on his dropbacks.
DeJean earned first-time All-Pro honors in 2025 because of his coverage skills (16 passes defensed) and ability to play the run (93 tackles) from the slot.
New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard brings Allen over from Denver to shed blockers in the run game and make quarterbacks uncomfortable on a three-man front.
Jones earned Kyle Shanahan's trust by ably filling in for an injured Brock Purdy last season, completing 69.6 percent of his passes over 11 games (eight starts).
Ward offers enticing tools for Sean McVay to work with -- and having Puka Nacua in place would accelerate the strong-armed passer's progress.
Lindstrom has been almost as reliable as Falcons teammate/iron man Jake Matthews over the past six seasons, missing just one regular-season start, and few guards garner more respect for their strength.
Lawrence was effective playing multiple spots last season while helping the Seahawks win a title.
Seattle's heart and soul on defense sticks around to strive for a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy in Seattle.