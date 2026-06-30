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Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 06:41 PM
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Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
OT

Pre-draft concerns about Sewell's lack of length have proven to be folly, as he’s become a perennial first-team All-Pro.

Pick
34
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
WR

This is an easy projection, as Mike Vrabel thought enough of his former Titans receiver to flip a first-round pick for his services this offseason.

Pick
35
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
CB

Surtain stays in Denver to continue being the lockdown defender Broncos fans have become accustomed to.

Pick
36
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter
Edge

Hunter has reached double-digit sacks in his last six healthy seasons.

Pick
37
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Trent Williams
Trent Williams
OT

Williams and the 49ers just negotiated a $50 million extension -- presumably allowing the left tackle to end his Hall of Fame career in San Francisco -- so I won't split them up here.

Pick
38
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
WR

C.J. Stroud's ability to grow into a plus starter is significantly boosted with one of the league's top pass catchers on his side.

Pick
39
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR

St. Brown moves the chains as well as any receiver in the NFL -- and he’s going for his fourth straight season with 10-plus touchdown receptions.

Pick
40
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jaxson Dart
Jaxson Dart
QB

Head coach Ben Johnson would enjoy working on the finer points of Dart's game, making him a true dual-threat to give defenses fits.

Pick
41
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt
Edge

Watt had a freak injury that caused him to miss time this past December. You have to figure he’ll come back with a vengeance in 2026.

Pick
42
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts
QB

After taking Saquon Barkley in Round 1, the Eagles circle back to reform their dynamic, Super Bowl-winning duo.

Pick
43
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
QB

The Chargers give Murray a shot to show he is past the foot injury that derailed his 2025 season -- and that he can succeed in a different environment than Arizona.

Pick
44
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
QB

Rodgers is set to end his career with the Steelers. Who am I to prevent that from happening?

Pick
45
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
QB

With Jordan Love going to New Orleans in this simulation, Matt LaFleur welcomes Willis back into the fold to continue his successful absorption of the offense.

Pick
46
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Edge

The Panthers hope Parsons can make an instant, game-wrecking impact whenever he returns from his knee injury.

Pick
47
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
DT

The Vikings wanted free-agent acquisitions Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to set the middle of their defense last offseason, but that didn’t work out. Simmons is the true difference-maker up front who destroys offensive game plans.

Pick
48
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Trey Hendrickson
Trey Hendrickson
Edge

Hendrickson was limited by injuries in 2025, but he's ready to bust out in a new city this season.

Pick
49
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Fred Warner
Fred Warner
LB

Warner becomes the latest Hall of Fame-caliber player to patrol the middle of the Ravens' defense.

Pick
50
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nico Collins
Nico Collins
WR

Collins replaces Mike Evans as the Bucs' physically imposing receiver on the outside.

Pick
51
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
QB

The Colts were on an upward trajectory last season before Jones suffered a torn Achilles. He's aiming to be ready by Week 1 of this season.

Pick
52
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB

The grandson of former NFL receiver Darryl Stingley has become one of the league's stars on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Pick
53
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jordan Mailata
Jordan Mailata
OT

Mailata's power and nimble feet push the Cowboys to turn the left tackle from division foe to team leader.

Pick
54
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
DT

New Miami head coach Jeff Hafley gets an impact lineman around which he can build his defensive scheme.

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Pick
55
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Edge

Steve Spagnuolo should be thrilled to have Bosa's pass-rushing and run-stopping skills on the line, even with the veteran coming off a 2025 season where he played just three games before tearing his ACL.

Pick
56
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Leonard Williams
Leonard Williams
DL

The Super Bowl champion Seahawks leaned on Williams last season to lead their defense to the promised land. The Bengals hope he can lift their unit in a similar fashion.

Pick
57
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
WR

Nabers is an excellent playmaker when healthy, but he lasts deep into the second round in this exercise because of questions about when he’ll be back in action following multiple knee surgeries.

Pick
58
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
DT

Lawrence sets the tone for Washington’s run defense, and the Commanders hope he can return to his 2024 form (career-high nine sacks) as a pass rusher.

Pick
59
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
OT

Wirfs has missed some games due to injury in his career, but he's become one of the top pass protectors in the league when his spikes are laced up.

Pick
60
New York Giants
New York Giants
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Edge

The Giants have not regretted trading for Burns two offseasons ago and hope he can once again put up big numbers after a 16.5-sack campaign in 2025.

Pick
61
New York Jets
New York Jets
Trey McBride
Trey McBride
TE

After grabbing Patrick Mahomes in Round 1, the Jets take McBride to emulate the famed Mahomes-to-Kelce combination from Kansas City.

Pick
62
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Garett Bolles
Garett Bolles
OT

The Cardinals select one of the league's elite pass-blocking talents, trusting Bolles to keep first-round pick Matthew Stafford upright.

Pick
63
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Edge

The 19th overall pick back in 2024, Verse has proved himself to be quite worthy of that first-round slot over his first two NFL campaigns. His sack total during this span doesn’t jump off the page at 12, but the Titans envision him eclipsing that mark in Year 3 alone.

Pick
64
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
WR

Josh Allen needed a big-time receiver in Buffalo last year. In this simulation, he gets one in Las Vegas.

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