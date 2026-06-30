Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2026 season

Pre-draft concerns about Sewell's lack of length have proven to be folly, as he’s become a perennial first-team All-Pro.
This is an easy projection, as Mike Vrabel thought enough of his former Titans receiver to flip a first-round pick for his services this offseason.
Surtain stays in Denver to continue being the lockdown defender Broncos fans have become accustomed to.
Hunter has reached double-digit sacks in his last six healthy seasons.
Williams and the 49ers just negotiated a $50 million extension -- presumably allowing the left tackle to end his Hall of Fame career in San Francisco -- so I won't split them up here.
C.J. Stroud's ability to grow into a plus starter is significantly boosted with one of the league's top pass catchers on his side.
St. Brown moves the chains as well as any receiver in the NFL -- and he’s going for his fourth straight season with 10-plus touchdown receptions.
Head coach Ben Johnson would enjoy working on the finer points of Dart's game, making him a true dual-threat to give defenses fits.
Watt had a freak injury that caused him to miss time this past December. You have to figure he’ll come back with a vengeance in 2026.
After taking Saquon Barkley in Round 1, the Eagles circle back to reform their dynamic, Super Bowl-winning duo.
The Chargers give Murray a shot to show he is past the foot injury that derailed his 2025 season -- and that he can succeed in a different environment than Arizona.
Rodgers is set to end his career with the Steelers. Who am I to prevent that from happening?
With Jordan Love going to New Orleans in this simulation, Matt LaFleur welcomes Willis back into the fold to continue his successful absorption of the offense.
The Panthers hope Parsons can make an instant, game-wrecking impact whenever he returns from his knee injury.
The Vikings wanted free-agent acquisitions Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to set the middle of their defense last offseason, but that didn’t work out. Simmons is the true difference-maker up front who destroys offensive game plans.
Hendrickson was limited by injuries in 2025, but he's ready to bust out in a new city this season.
Warner becomes the latest Hall of Fame-caliber player to patrol the middle of the Ravens' defense.
Collins replaces Mike Evans as the Bucs' physically imposing receiver on the outside.
The Colts were on an upward trajectory last season before Jones suffered a torn Achilles. He's aiming to be ready by Week 1 of this season.
The grandson of former NFL receiver Darryl Stingley has become one of the league's stars on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Mailata's power and nimble feet push the Cowboys to turn the left tackle from division foe to team leader.
New Miami head coach Jeff Hafley gets an impact lineman around which he can build his defensive scheme.
Steve Spagnuolo should be thrilled to have Bosa's pass-rushing and run-stopping skills on the line, even with the veteran coming off a 2025 season where he played just three games before tearing his ACL.
The Super Bowl champion Seahawks leaned on Williams last season to lead their defense to the promised land. The Bengals hope he can lift their unit in a similar fashion.
Nabers is an excellent playmaker when healthy, but he lasts deep into the second round in this exercise because of questions about when he’ll be back in action following multiple knee surgeries.
Lawrence sets the tone for Washington’s run defense, and the Commanders hope he can return to his 2024 form (career-high nine sacks) as a pass rusher.
Wirfs has missed some games due to injury in his career, but he's become one of the top pass protectors in the league when his spikes are laced up.
The Giants have not regretted trading for Burns two offseasons ago and hope he can once again put up big numbers after a 16.5-sack campaign in 2025.
After grabbing Patrick Mahomes in Round 1, the Jets take McBride to emulate the famed Mahomes-to-Kelce combination from Kansas City.
The Cardinals select one of the league's elite pass-blocking talents, trusting Bolles to keep first-round pick Matthew Stafford upright.
The 19th overall pick back in 2024, Verse has proved himself to be quite worthy of that first-round slot over his first two NFL campaigns. His sack total during this span doesn’t jump off the page at 12, but the Titans envision him eclipsing that mark in Year 3 alone.
Josh Allen needed a big-time receiver in Buffalo last year. In this simulation, he gets one in Las Vegas.