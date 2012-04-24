Seven-round mock: Projecting every pick in 2012 NFL Draft

At this point in the pre-draft process, NFL teams must have a general idea how the entire draft will play out in order to determine how high they're willing to select players they think fit their system.
Note the phrase "general idea" -- accurately predicting team-player pairings is nearly impossible, due to trades and the wide variance in grades different teams apply to players. Although teams' top-50 prospects might be similar, the rest of their boards can look quite different because each general manager and head coach looks for different attributes in a player.
Teams don't treat the draft like a grocery list, picking a player to fill their most desperate need in the first round, their next biggest need in the second round, and so on. Value at each pick dictates how the draft goes and how teams try to fill gaps on the rosters.
Despite those pitfalls, the following seven-round mock draft still attempts to put a face (and name) to each selection, with a quick explanation for picks in the first four rounds -- the range in which most of the league's starters were once drafted into service. So just have fun examining one man's preview of the 77th installment of the NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting -- otherwise known as the 2012 NFL Draft.
FIRST ROUND
1. Indianapolis Colts:Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford. The news the Colts informed Luck he will be the pick simply confirmed what most everyone expected when the athletic and intelligent signal caller officially declared his intention to enter the draft in January.
2. Washington Redskins:Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor. Owner Daniel Snyder and coach Mike Shanahan hope Griffin's superior athleticism and strong arm give opposing defenses plenty to think about when game planning each week.
3. Minnesota Vikings:Matt Kalil, OT, USC. There are not many sure-fire left tackle prospects in this draft, so the Vikings might want to address other needs with later picks.
4. Cleveland Browns:Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama. If the Browns aren't sure Ryan Tannehill is a franchise quarterback or receiver Justin Blackmon is an elite talent like Calvin Johnson/Larry Fitzgerald, they can pick the best all-around back in the draft.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU. Ronde Barber's age and Aqib Talib's off-field issues might lead the Bucs to invest a high pick at a position always in need when trying to overcome Drew Brees and the Saints in the NFC South.
6. St. Louis Rams:Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State. Quarterback Sam Bradford breathes a sigh of relief as the Rams get the outside playmaker they desperately need.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars:Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina. With Rashean Mathis still on the mend from a November ACL injury, the Jaguars could take a carbon-copy cornerback in Gilmore. Six-foot tall star SEC corners with 4.4 speed don't grow on trees.
8. Miami Dolphins:Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M. New Dolphins offensive coordinator Mike Sherman has inside knowledge on Tannehill's abilities from his days as the head coach at A&M. Now general manager Jeff Ireland must make the call on whether the athletic young passer is the team's quarterback of the future.
9. Carolina Panthers:Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State. Some think Cox could be a Kevin Williams-type disruptor in the middle -- that says a lot about his potential.
10. Buffalo Bills:Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame. Putting Michael Floyd across from Stevie Johnson should make quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's life much easier -- and help reduce his league-leading 23 interceptions from 2011.
11. Kansas City Chiefs:Luke Kuechly, ILB, Boston College. Kuechly's ability to find his way through traffic in the run game and drop into coverage instantly upgrades the Chiefs' defense.
12. Seattle Seahawks:Melvin Ingram, DE/OLB, South Carolina. Improving the team's pass rush is a priority, and Pete Carroll might momentarily suspend his penchant for long defenders to bring in a playmaker like Ingram.
13. Arizona Cardinals:Cordy Glenn, OT/OG, Georgia. The Cardinals must find a tackle to pair with Levi Brown, and Glenn showed scouts at the Senior Bowl he has the footwork to handle it.
14. Dallas Cowboys:Mark Barron, SS, Alabama. Barron's ability to stick ball carriers while in the box but still close on telegraphed passes in his area makes him a coveted player at a position lacking depth in this year's class.
15. Philadelphia Eagles:Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis.Andy Reid doesn't mind taking a chance on a player's upside, and the extremely athletic, 346-pound Poe has as much potential as any player in this draft.
16. New York Jets:Riley Reiff, OT, Iowa. The team has reportedly tried to trade starting right tackle Wayne Hunter in the past. Reiff could fill in at that spot right away if Rex Ryan finally finds a taker before, during or after the draft.
17. Cincinnati Bengals:Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina. Coples' stock is dropping due to his average 2011 tape. Signing veterans like Derrick Harvey and Jamaal Anderson won't prevent the Bengals from taking the most naturally talented player left on the board.
18. San Diego Chargers:David DeCastro, OG, Stanford. The Chargers find a 10-year starter up front just waiting for them -- they should jump at the chance.
19. Chicago Bears:Chandler Jones, DE, Syracuse. Jones playing across from Julius Peppers improves the team's pass rush, and his growing frame is not easy to move in the run game.
20. Tennessee Titans:Whitney Mercilus, DE, Illinois. Combining Mercilus (or another excellent pass-rush prospect) with free-agent acquisition Kamerion Wimbley certainly makes up for the loss of Jason Jones and William Hayes. Jones and Hayes combined for a grand total of 4.5 sacks in 2011. The Titans should eclipse that figure within the first month of the season.
21. Bengals:Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama. Veteran free-agent signees Jason Allen and Terence Newman are short-term secondary fixes, but Kirkpatrick's a solid future starter worth selecting at this point in the round.
22. Browns:Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor. Adding Richardson at four and Wright at 22 suddenly gives Cleveland a much brighter future on offense. The question will be whether they covet Brandon Weeden enough to pick him here, or if they will patiently allow the draft to unfold before finding some competition for Colt McCoy.
23. Detroit Lions:Nick Perry, DE/OLB, USC. Kyle Vanden Bosch will turn 34 during the 2012 season, so the team will look ahead with Perry, hoping he'll chase down NFC North rival quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Jay Cutler and Christian Ponder.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers:Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama. The age of Pittsburgh's defense might push them toward a versatile player like Hightower, who can play outside or inside. The Steelers aren't afraid to build depth at a position instead of filling what people perceive as their more immediate need.
25. Denver Broncos:Michael Brockers, DT, LSU. Brockers might have enough upside to be picked earlier in the round, but the Broncos could land a much-needed big body inside if teams aren't sure he can provide much of a pass rush.
26. Houston Texans:Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford. Martin has value here as a replacement at right tackle for Eric Winston, whom the team let go as a cap casualty. Protecting Matt Schaub and creating holes for Arian Foster will keep the Texans' offense moving.
27. New England Patriots:Courtney Upshaw, DE/OLB, Alabama. Upshaw should be able to play the same role for the Patriots that he did at Alabama, rushing the passer standing up or with his hand on the ground, as well as setting the edge against the run no matter where he lines up.
28. Green Bay Packers:Shea McClellin, OLB, Boise State. Green Bay passed on Brooks Reed late in the first round last April, but could have interest in a similar hustling outside pass-rush prospect to pair with Clay Matthews for the foreseeable future.
29. Baltimore Ravens:Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin. Konz has the combination of strength and mobility to handle guard duties in 2012 and then take over at center for veteran Matt Birk soon after.
30. San Francisco 49ers:Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech. The team can't assume Randy Moss will be an impact player, given his inactivity in 2011 and lack of production in 2010. Hill's a raw prospect worth a late first-round pick. He's capable of making a few big plays as a rookie for a team in need of a vertical threat.
31. Patriots:Kendall Reyes, DT, Connecticut. Another versatile defender who lines up inside and outside depending on the defensive call, Reyes will help pressure the quarterback and disrupt run plays no matter where he's positioned.
32. New York Giants:Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford. Adding another offensive weapon to Eli Manning's arsenal would only make him more efficient. Fleener's value would be excellent, even if both Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum weren't trying to work back from offseason surgeries.
SECOND ROUND
33. Rams:Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State. GM Les Snead will likely try to re-build the Rams on both sides of the line, so picking Worthy makes sense.
34. Colts:Kevin Zeitler, OG, Wisconsin. Protecting Luck seems to be high on the Colts' priority list.
35. Vikings:Rueben Randle, WR, LSU. A run at WR could happen early in the second round, to the delight of young QBs like Christian Ponder.
36. Buccaneers:Doug Martin, RB, Boise State. Martin could remind new Bucs head coach Greg Schiano of Ray Rice, whom he rode for big wins while at Rutgers.
37. Browns:Brandon Weeden, QB, Oklahoma State. It is quite possible a team will trade ahead of this spot to get Weeden, but his age (28) might prevent it.
38. Jaguars:Devon Still, DT, Penn State. Terrance Knighton's injury might push the team to take advantage of Still's value in the second round.
39. Rams:Harrison Smith, S, Notre Dame. In a weak safety draft, Smith's value becomes great -- especially to a safety-needy team like St. Louis.
40. Panthers:Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana. Johnson and Chris Gamble could make a formidable duo on the outside.
41. Bills:Bobby Massie, OT, Ole Miss. Massie's athleticism and size are just what the doctor ordered for the Bills' ailing offensive line.
42. Dolphins:Andre Branch, DE/OLB, Clemson. Miami's reported change to a 4-3 system requires another edge rusher to complement Cameron Wake.
43. Seahawks:Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State. A versatile player for a team in need of talent throughout the linebacker corps.
44. Chiefs:Brandon Thompson, DL, Clemson. If the Chiefs want an active 3-4 defensive lineman, Thompson certainly fits the bill.
45. Cowboys:Derek Wolfe, DE, Cincinnati. Rising prospect would work magic as a five-technique defensive end in Dallas' system.
46. Eagles:Lavonte David, OLB, Nebraska. David's average size is no issue for the Eagles, who often play smaller (but more active) linebackers.
47. Jets:Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina. Jeffery's size and length nicely complement the speed of Santonio Holmes.
48. Patriots:Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama.Bill Belichick fills a positional need by taking a chance on the talented but troubled Jenkins.
49. Chargers:Vinny Curry, DE/OLB, Marshall. If the Chargers feel Curry can play as a stand-up rusher, they'll jump at the chance to add his power and hustle.
50. Bears:Zach Brown, OLB, North Carolina. Brown's athleticism makes him a great fit at Sam linebacker in the Bears' scheme.
51. Eagles:Josh Robinson, CB, Central Florida. It looks like the Eagles might finally trade Asante Samuel. Robinson's NFL Scouting Combine workout could push him higher than this.
52. Titans:Mychal Kendricks, ILB, California. Kendricks brings an infusion of speed to a Titans linebacker group in dire need of some.
53. Bengals:David Wilson, RB, Virginia Tech.BenJarvus Green-Ellis was a solid pickup, but Wilson's too good a prospect to pass up here.
54. Lions:Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State. Off-field issues could dash his first-round dreams, but his size gives him a chance to succeed.
55. Falcons:Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson. Tony Gonzalez cannot play forever. Allen's receiving skills make him a valuable 2012 reserve/future starter.
56. Steelers:Amini Silatolu, OG, Midwestern State. The Steelers found it difficult to suit up five healthy linemen at times last season.
57. Broncos:Brock Osweiler, QB, Arizona State. Yes, Osweiler's young and inexperienced, but who better to sit behind for a year or two than Peyton Manning?
59. Packers:Billy Winn, DE, Boise State. Athletic five-technique prospect gets into the rotation right away.
60. Ravens:Jared Crick, DL, Nebraska. Crick would be brought in to replace Cory Redding on the defensive line.
61. 49ers:Jeff Allen, OG, Illinois. Allen started at left tackle for Illinois, but showed improvement inside as Senior Bowl week went on.
63. Giants:Brandon Boykin, CB, Georgia. Picking up New England cast-off Antwaun Molden tips off the fact the team isn't happy with its CB depth.
THIRD ROUND
64. Colts:A.J. Jenkins, WR, Illinois. Surrounding Luck with receiver talent is a must if the celebrated QB is to live up to the hype.
65. Rams:Kelechi Osemele, OG, Iowa State. A drive blocker ready to step in at left guard to make holes for RB Steven Jackson.
66. Vikings:Jayron Hosley, CB, Virginia Tech. Cornerback is one of the Vikings' biggest needs and Hosley has the ball skills to be a difference maker.
67. Browns:Mitchell Schwartz, OT, California. Not a great athlete, but length and toughness allow him to step into the right tackle spot.
68. Buccaneers:Mike Martin, DT, Michigan. The Bucs' investments at DT haven't worked out quite as planned. They'll know what they're getting from Martin.
69. Redskins:Donald Stephenson, OT, Oklahoma.Trent Williams' positive drug tests and Jammal Brown's injury issues push the team to find OT depth.
70. Jaguars:Cam Johnson, DE, Virginia. Good upside, but lack of consistency might cause him to be available in Round 3 for a pass-rush-hungry team.
71. Bills:Kirk Cousins, QB, Michigan State. Paying Ryan Fitzpatrick's roster bonus doesn't mean the team is necessarily happy with its QB situation.
72. Dolphins:Brandon Brooks, OG, Miami (Ohio).John Jerry moves to right tackle so Brooks can start at guard.
73. Dolphins:Mohamed Sanu, WR, Rutgers. Sanu joins Legedu Naanee as the big-bodied receivers in Miami's offense.
74. Chiefs:Brandon Taylor, SS, LSU. Competes with Kendrick Lewis for the starting spot next to Eric Berry.
75. Seahawks:Orson Charles, TE, Georgia. Charles might not be the biggest TE, but Pete Carroll would love his competitiveness.
76. Texans:Casey Hayward, CB, Vanderbilt. Replaces free-agent departure Jason Allen as a playmaker in the secondary.
77. Jets:Bruce Irvin, OLB/DE, West Virginia. Pass-rush specialist who gets his shot as a 3-4 linebacker after being miscast as a DE at West Virginia.
78. Chargers:LaMichael James, RB, Oregon. The offense really missed Darren Sproles' change-of-pace explosiveness, which is James' game, too.
80. Cardinals:Juron Criner, WR, Arizona. Keeping Criner in the state gives the team an option when Larry Fitzgerald is bracketed.
83. Bengals:Brian Quick, WR, Appalachian State. Quick could be a good replacement for the troubled Jerome Simpson, who's Minnesota-bound.
84. Falcons:James-Michael Johnson, ILB, Nevada. The need for 4-3 Mike linebackers could push up athletic thumpers like Johnson.
85. Lions:Josh Norman, CB, Coastal Carolina. An excellent week at the East-West Shrine Game likely pushed him up the boards of CB-needy teams like Detroit.
86. Steelers:Isaiah Pead, RB, Cincinnati. Adds speed to the team's rushing offense, which lacks a breakaway threat when Rashard Mendenhall is out of the game.
88. Eagles:Zebrie Sanders, OT, Florida State. Even after signing Demetress Bell from Buffalo, the Eagles need depth. Sanders could play either side.
89. Saints:Leonard Johnson, CB, Iowa State. They locked up Jabari Greer, but are still looking for bodies. Johnson should become a starter in time.
90. Packers:DeQuan Menzie, FS/CB, Alabama. A cornerback at Alabama, Menzie could be a starter if he converts to free safety, with just a bit more talent than Tide/Packers DB Charlie Peprah.
91. Ravens:Tommy Streeter, WR, Miami. Has the big frame and potential to add to QB Joe Flacco's arsenal.
92. 49ers:Olivier Vernon, DE/OLB, Miami. Vernon's an intriguing conversion prospect, and the 49ers are always looking for depth at LB.
93. Patriots:Ryan Broyles, WR, Oklahoma. Wouldn't be the first time Bill Belichick took a chance on a talented player coming back from injury.
94. Giants:Bernard Pierce, RB, Temple. Brandon Jacobs' departure leaves a gap in the depth chart the size that Pierce would love to run through on Sundays.
95. Raiders:Demario Davis, OLB, Arkansas State. Picking a size/speed prospect might seem like an homage to Al Davis, but Davis has real potential to make an impact in the NFL.
FOURTH ROUND
96. Rams:Sean Spence, OLB, Miami. Only Spence's small frame allows him to slip to Saturday's action. He's a starter from Day 1 on the weak side.
97. Colts:Tyrone Crawford, DE, Boise State. The Colts want to get bigger up front, and Crawford's 6-4, 275-pound frame makes that happen.
98. Vikings:Terrell Manning, LB, North Carolina State. Manning might play inside or outside at the next level. The Vikings need help around Chad Greenway.
99. Texans:Greg Childs, WR, Arkansas. A third receiver to really stretch defenses horizontally and vertically.
100. Browns:Ron Brooks, CB, LSU. This athletic cover corner was hidden behind Patrick Peterson, Morris Claiborne and Tyrann Mathieu, but he took advantage of every opportunity.
101. Jaguars:T.Y. Hilton, WR, Florida International. Hilton and Laurent Robinson bring speed to the Jaguars' offense, and Hilton also improves the return units.
102. Redskins:Chris Polk, RB, Washington. Durability concerns might drop Polk's stock, but Mike Shanahan should take advantage of the value.
103. Dolphins:Brandon Hardin, S, Oregon State. Cutting Yeremiah Bell fuels interest in the athletic Hardin, despite his missing 2011 with a shoulder injury.
104. Panthers:Keenan Robinson, LB, Texas. Will be a solid all-around reserve in 2012 and has the acumen to start as a rookie if injuries present an opportunity.
105. Bills:Ladarius Green, TE, Louisiana-Lafayette. Long, lean tight end with good receiving skills -- not unlike Scott Chandler.
106. Seahawks:George Iloka, S, Boise State. Iloka meets the Seahawks' size/speed requirements and would be a valued reserve/special teamer.
107. Chiefs:Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State. Peyton Hillis signed just a one-year contract and the team might prefer Dexter McCluster as a slot WR.
108. Broncos:Ben Jones, C, Georgia. Manning couldn't convince Jeff Saturday to come to Denver with him, so Jones will compete with J.D. Walton.
109. Redskins:Omar Bolden, CB, Arizona State. Tenacious corner who was likely a top-75 pick before his pre-2011 injury. Bolden should contribute right away if healthy.
110. Chargers:Trevor Guyton, DE, California. He'll provide hustle and strength at a 3-4 defensive end spot in 2012 and beyond.
112. Cardinals:Senio Kelemete, OG/OT, Washington. Arizona continues to rebuild its line with a versatile lineman who can compete for playing time right away or move to tackle when Levi Brown's time is done.
113. Cowboys:Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Clemson. No need for the Cowboys to go get character references on the cousin of starting safety Gerald Sensabaugh.
114. Eagles:Russell Wilson, QB, Wisconsin. Who better than the athletic and heady Wilson to step in for Michael Vick if (when?) he gets injured again?
115. Titans:Akiem Hicks, DT, Regina (Canada). The sort of intriguing non-major college football prospect the Titans love to take in this part of the draft.
116. Bengals:Michael Egnew, TE, Missouri. Pairing Egnew with Jermaine Gresham gives QB Andy Dalton some nice options.
117. Lions:Chris Rainey, RB/WR, Florida. The Lions are always looking for draft bargains. Rainey could contribute at RB, WR and in special teams.
119. Steelers:Josh Chapman, DT, Alabama. Plug him in at nose tackle for the next few years after Casey Hampton retires.
120. Broncos:Jonathan Massaquoi, DE, Troy. Very good reserve pass-rush specialist who will make an impact early.
121. Texans:Nigel Bradham, LB, Florida State. Bradham will get some chances to play inside and outside as a reserve until his starting opportunity arrives.
122. Saints:Marvin Jones, WR, California. Replenishes some depth lost with the departure of Robert Meachem.
124. Bills:Chase Minnifield, CB, Virginia. Son of four-time Pro Bowler Frank Minnifield must prove himself physical enough to earn playing time.
125. 49ers:Jaye Howard, DE, Florida. His athleticism makes him a potential impact starter at five-technique.
126. Patriots:Markelle Martin, S, Oklahoma State. Big hitter who also has flashed the ability to close on passes.
127. Giants:Brandon Mosley, OT, Auburn. Athletic lineman who is just learning to use his strength and could be a valuable swing tackle.
129. Raiders:DeAngelo Peterson, TE, LSU. Peterson, a former wide receiver, could be a fine H-back target for Carson Palmer.
130. Ravens:Jake Bequette, OLB, Arkansas. Picked up 3-4 LB duties well at Senior Bowl. Ravens make sure traditional OLB strength doesn't become a weakness.
131. Giants:Joe Adams, WR, Arkansas. Adams could be another Steve Smith-type difference maker in the Giants' offense.
132. Packers:Kyle Wilber, OLB, Wake Forest. It's quite possible the team uses multiple picks at linebacker to bolster the pass rush.
133. Packers:Tauren Poole, RB, Tennessee. If Ryan Grant does not return to Green Bay, Poole competes for carries in 2012.
134. Vikings:Adam Gettis, OG, Iowa. Getting Kalil and Gettis helps fortify the line in front of QB Christian Ponder.
135. Cowboys:James Brown, OG, Troy. Signing Nate Livings and Mackenzy Bernadeau means Brown has time to make the transition inside.
FIFTH ROUND
136. Colts:Tony Bergstrom, OT, Utah
137. Broncos:Cyrus Gray, RB, Texas A&M
138. Vikings:Phillip Thomas, FS, Syracuse
139. Browns:Josh Kaddu, OLB, Oregon
140. Buccaneers:Taylor Thompson, TE, Southern Methodist
141. Redskins:Antonio Allen, SS, South Carolina
142. Jaguars:Brandon Washington, OG, Miami
143. Panthers:Bryan Anger, P, California
144. Bills:Travis Lewis, LB, Oklahoma
145. Dolphins:Rhett Ellison, TE, USC
146. Chiefs:Joe Looney, OG, Wake Forest
147. Bills:Tank Carder, ILB, TCU
148. Raiders:Lucas Nix, OG, Pittsburgh
149. Chargers:Dwight Bentley, CB, Louisiana-Lafayette
150. Bears:Matt Reynolds, OT/OG, BYU
151. Cardinals:Emmanuel Acho, OLB, Texas
152. Cowboys:DeVier Posey, WR, Ohio State
153. Eagles:Terrance Ganaway, RB, Baylor
154. Jets:Ronald Leary, OG, Memphis
155. Titans:Justin Bethel, FS/CB, Presbyterian
156. Bengals:Rishard Matthews, WR, Nevada
157. Falcons:Nick Foles, QB, Arizona
158. Lions:Ryan Lindley, QB, San Diego State
159. Steelers:Keith Tandy, CB, West Virginia
160. Browns:Trenton Robinson, FS, Michigan State
161. Texans:James Hanna, TE, Oklahoma
162. Saints:Rishaw Johnson, OG, California (PA)
163. Packers:David Molk, C, Michigan
164. Ravens:Ronnie Hillman, RB, San Diego State
165. 49ers:Quentin Saulsberry, C, Mississippi State
166. Bengals:Michael Brewster, C, Ohio State
167. Bengals:Kheeston Randall, DT, Texas
168. Raiders:Malik Jackson, DE, Tennessee
169. Ravens:Matt McCants, OT, UAB
170. Colts:Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Nebraska
SIXTH ROUND
171. Rams:B.J. Coleman, QB, Tennessee-Chattanooga
172. Eagles:Aaron Henry, FS, Wisconsin
173. Redskins:Aaron Corp, QB, Richmond
174. Buccaneers:Alex Hoffman-Ellis, OLB, Washington State
175. Vikings:Audie Cole, LB, North Carolina State
176. Jaguars:Tahir Whitehead, OLB, Temple
177. Cardinals:Chris Greenwood, CB, Albion
178. Bills:Josh LeRibeus, OG, Southern Methodist
179. Saints:Adrien Robinson, TE, Cincinnati
180. Panthers:Marvin McNutt, WR, Iowa
181. Seahawks:Donnie Fletcher, CB, Boston College
182. Chiefs:Tom Compton, OT, South Dakota
183. Chargers:D.J. Campbell, FS, California
184. Bears:Charles Mitchell, SS, Mississippi State
185. Cardinals:DaJohn Harris, DT, USC
186. Cowboys:Edwin Baker, RB, Michigan State
187. Jets:Brandon Marshall, LB, Nevada
188. Broncos:Trevin Wade, CB, Arizona
189. Raiders:Tim Fugger, DE/OLB, Vanderbilt
190. Titans:Jarius Wright, WR, Arkansas
191. Bengals:Najee Goode, LB, West Virginia
192. Falcons:Nate Potter, OT, Boise State
193. Steelers:Lamar Holmes, OT, Southern Miss
194. Eagles:Emil Igwenagu, TE, Massachusetts
195. Texans:Vick Ballard, RB, Mississippi State
196. Dolphins:Miles Burris, OLB, San Diego State
197. Packers:Patrick Witt, QB, Yale
198. Ravens:Jordan Jefferson, QB, LSU
199. 49ers:Jeremy Lane, CB, Northwestern State (LA)
200. Eagles:Junior Hemingway, WR, Michigan
201. Giants:Jack Crawford, DE, Penn State
202. Jets:Coryell Judie, CB, Texas A&M
203. Jets:Evan Rodriguez, FB/TE, Temple
204. Browns:Asa Jackson, CB, Cal Poly
205. Browns:Dwight Jones, WR, North Carolina
206. Colts:Dan Herron, RB, Ohio State
207. Panthers:Kevin Koger, TE, Michigan
SEVENTH ROUND
208. Colts:Brett Roy, DE, Nevada
209. Rams:Drew Butler, P, Georgia
210. Vikings:Mike Harris, CB, Florida State
211. Browns:Hebron Fangupo, DT, BYU
212. Buccaneers:Janzen Jackson, FS, McNeese State
213. Redskins:Desmond Wynn, OG, Rutgers
214. Colts:Garrett Celek, TE, Michigan State
215. Dolphins:Toney Clemons, WR, Colorado
216. Panthers:Jacquies Smith, DE, Missouri
217. Bills:Kelcie McCray, SS, Arkansas State
218. Chiefs:Eric Page, WR, Toledo
219. Lions:Johnny Thomas, S, Oklahoma State
220. Bears:Derek Dennis, OG, Temple
221. Cardinals:Ryan Davis, DE, Bethune-Cookman
222. Cowboys:Chase Ford, TE, Miami
223. Vikings:Dale Moss, WR, South Dakota State
224. Packers:DeAngelo Tyson, DT, Georgia
225. Seahawks:Chandler Harnish, QB, Northern Illinois
226. Chargers:Johnnie Troutman, OG, Penn State
227. Titans:Ryan Steed, CB, Furman
228. Jaguars:Brandon Bolden, RB, Ole Miss
229. Falcons:Micah Pellerin, CB, Hampton
230. Lions:B.J. Cunningham, WR, Michigan State
231. Steelers:Jeff Fuller, WR, Texas A&M
232. Jets:Jerron McMillian, SS, Maine
233. Texans:Blair Walsh, K, Georgia
234. Saints:Kellen Moore, QB, Boise State
235. Packers:Gino Gradkowski, OG/C, Delaware
236. Ravens:Vontaze Burfict, ILB, Arizona State
237. 49ers:Christian Thompson, FS, South Carolina State
238. Chiefs:Bradie Ewing, FB, Wisconsin
239. Giants:Tydreke Powell, DT, North Carolina
240. Steelers:Brandon Lindsey, OLB, Pittsburgh
241. Packers:Chris Owusu, WR, Stanford
242. Jets:Ernest Owusu, DE, California
243. Packers:Duke Ihenacho, SS, San Jose State
244. Jets:T.J. Graham, WR, North Carolina State
245. Browns:Markus Zusevics, OT, Iowa
246. Steelers:Eddie Pleasant, SS, Oregon
247. Browns:Brian Stahovich, P, San Diego State
248. Steelers:Markus Kuhn, DT, North Carolina State
249. Falcons:Devon Wylie, WR, Fresno State
250. Chargers:Gerell Robinson, WR, Arizona State
251. Bills:Ronnie Cameron, DT, Old Dominion
252. Rams:Michael Smith, RB, Utah State
253. Colts:Matt Veldman, TE, North Dakota State