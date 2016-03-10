Seven riskiest signings of NFL free agency so far

Should Brock Osweiler get extra credit for having less experience and more potential when compared to a quarterback such as Bradford? Osweiler could turn out to be a risk worth taking for the Houston Texans. But there is no denying that general manager Rick Smith put his future on the line by giving such an unproven commodity $37 million guaranteed over the next two seasons *the full contract is $72 million over four years). It's impossible to know how Osweiler will pan out in coach Bill O'Brien's system. Osweiler showed some promising characteristics in Denver, especially in his pocket movement. But he's an unknown quantity that will now determine the future of this franchise.