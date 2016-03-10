Around the NFL

Seven riskiest signings of NFL free agency so far

Published: Mar 10, 2016 at 10:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

After an insane first day of free agency, things calmed down considerably around the NFL on Thursday. That gives a chance to take stock of what's happened so far.

While it's more fun to choose our favorite deals of free agency thus far, it should be easier to predict what deals won't pan out. History tells us that the majority of first-day signings in free agency won't be worth the money. So what were the seven shakiest deals thus far?

1-2. Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones: The former Bengals receivers are both nice players, but they benefited from a razor thin free-agent wide receiver market. Sanu, signed by the Atlanta Falcons, was essentially the fifth receiver in Cincinnati last year and did not quite measure up when he was asked to start while replacing Jones in 2014. He didn't top 500 yards in any other season. Ultimately, he is a solid underneath receiver with flexibility that is getting paid like a top-level starter. His contract (five years for $32 million and $14 million guaranteed) positions him as a No. 2 wideout. 

Jones has a much more complete skill set, and we've long believed in his talent. But he's been in the league four seasons and has never topped 850 yards. He will make $13 million in 2016, and $27 million over the first three seasons. That's No. 1 receiver money and it won't help the expectations in Detroit that he was signed the day after Calvin Johnson retired.

It's not a great sign that the Bengals didn't make it a priority to bring the receivers back. But it also wasn't that surprising; they were secondary pieces on the Bengals' offense.

3. Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants cornerback: Jenkins is a solid starting cornerback that excels in man coverage and is undoubtedly a playmaker. But he also gives up big plays and doesn't always have consistent effort as he admitted on Thursday. When Jenkins was asked what he can improve upon, he answered:

"Stop being lazy at the end of games."

The money is just out of whack in Jenkins' deal. With $62.5 million over five seasons, including $29.5 million guaranteed, Jenkins now ranks second among cornerbacks in guaranteed money. That's ahead of guys like Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman. Jenkins has not made a Pro Bowl and the Rams chose to keep Trumaine Johnson over him. So essentially the Giants spent nearly $200 million on three players (Jenkins, Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison) that weren't even the top players at their position on their previous teams. General manager Jerry Reese knows that his dream team needs to start fast in 2016 or the natives will be restless in New York.

4. Mario Williams, Miami Dolphins defensive end: Some teams try to "buy low" on bargains during free agency. Others just spend like crazy. Miami's strategy has been curious. They are "buying medium" on players like Mario Williams and Byron Maxwell coming off down seasons at big prices elsewhere. The price tag on Williams ($17 million over two years) isn't outrageous, but there just isn't great reason to believe Williams will bounce back after a lackluster effort in Buffalo last season.

5-6. Brock Osweiler and Sam Bradford, quarterbacks:The going rate of* *$18 million per season for mid-level starting quarterback play is suddenly the norm. Bradford's numbers have never matched his potential and he is barely making less than Cam Newton, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Drew Brees. Bradford might start out as the clear No. 1, but he's transitioning to yet another system and has a backup in Chase Daniel who knows the scheme better. What player other than Bradford could sign for that much money and then potentially have to battle to keep his starting job?

Should Brock Osweiler get extra credit for having less experience and more potential when compared to a quarterback such as Bradford? Osweiler could turn out to be a risk worth taking for the Houston Texans. But there is no denying that general manager Rick Smith put his future on the line by giving such an unproven commodity $37 million guaranteed over the next two seasons *the full contract is $72 million over four years). It's impossible to know how Osweiler will pan out in coach Bill O'Brien's system. Osweiler showed some promising characteristics in Denver, especially in his pocket movement. But he's an unknown quantity that will now determine the future of this franchise.

7. Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints tight end: It's never a good sign when a player's original team shows little interest in keeping him. The Colts decided to re-sign Dwayne Allen for big money despite lower production than Fleener over the last four years. Fleener's reputation for drops and soft play precede him in New Orleans. Ben Watson was coming off a season with nearly 1,000 yards receiving and they let him leave for little money, instead using up much of their small cap space on Fleener. If they wanted to sign a very poor man's Jimmy Graham, why not just keep Jimmy Graham

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

Niners LT Trent Williams' X-rays on his ankle were negative, but his status for the NFC Championship Game is uncertain, while running back Le'Veon Bell is now a free agent.
news

Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire'

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game

More than a week after his team's disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team's season and the club's future moving forward.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs OC Todd Downing following loss to Bengals

The Titans' offense struggled in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered his support for coordinator Todd Downing when speaking with reporters Monday.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu﻿'s status for Sunday's AFC Championship remains in question after the veteran entered concussion protocol during K.C.'s win over the Bills.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski unsure if he'll return for another title pursuit in 2022

Sunday's Divisional Round loss has led to speculation regarding Rob Gronkowski's future with the Bucs.
news

Head coach Bruce Arians: 2022 Buccaneers looking to 'reload,' not rebuild

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have any updates on Tom Brady's status Monday, but he did say that he expects next year's team to "reload" and not rebuild.
news

Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches playoff-record four TDs in Divisional Round loss to Chiefs

Gabriel Davis﻿ took full advantage of a hero opportunity on Sunday, even if the walk-off hero, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, was clad in Chiefs red. The Bills WR caught a playoff-record four touchdowns in their overtime loss in Kansas City.
news

Bengals have 'a lot of confidence' ahead of rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC championship bout between the Bengals and Chiefs offers the potential for another explosive fest at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor says his Bengals believes they're "as good as any team in the NFL."
news

Sean McVay has 'tremendous faith and confidence' in Cam Akers despite two fumbles vs. Buccaneers

Cam Akers lost the ball twice against Tampa Bay, including once in the fourth quarter. Despite the fumbles, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the win that he's still confident in Akers moving forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW