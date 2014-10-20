Seven plays that explain Week 7

The Bengals' offensive game plan was exposed early in a blowout loss to the Colts, but nothing defined Indianapolis' preparedness quite like Vontae Davis' second quarter hit on running back Giovani Bernard. With 8:13 left in the half, Andy Dalton tossed a swing pass to his right side, one that Davis read from a mile away in the secondary. It served as a symbol for the rest of the game, which was one of the worst offensive performances by any team in the last three years. -- Conor Orr